"€18M wasted", "He has always been a**" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate despite 3-1 win over Al-Fateh

Al-Nassr fans on X have blasted Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Bento Krepski after he made a poor error leading to a goal during their 3-1 win over Al-Fateh. The two sides faced each other in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Sunday, January 26.

The Knights of Najd made a dominant start to the game, taking the lead in the 41st minute via Marwane Saadane's own goal. Mohamed Simakan then netted a brilliant header in the 57th minute to double Al-Nassr's advantage.

Despite limiting Al-Fateh to zero shots on target until the 72nd minute, following a pair of shaky dribbles, Bento accidentally cleared the ball into the path of Mourad Batna. The latter found the back of the net to half the deficit (72'). Fortunately for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 15 minutes later to seal a 3-1 win.

Al-Nassr signed Bento over the summer, who replaced Nawaf Al-Aqidi in the starting XI. However, the Brazilian goalkeeper has struggled to impress this season, keeping seven clean sheets in 27 appearances across all competitions.

"Nasrawi’s would rather the club dispense with Laporte or Ronaldo than Bento. A goalkeeper who has made many mistakes and shown no difference in level to Nawaf Al-Aqidi. €18M wasted."

"Bento has always been a**. Glad people are noticing it. Al Nassr bought all the s*** in the world"

"Had no reason to even buy him. Wasting Nawaf for no reason," one fan commented

"No wonder, Nawaf wants to leave the club. Imagine being benched for this," another added

"This is why i have been saying Bento is a waste of international slot. What did he actually bring so far that Nawaf cant do? We got emotional after the penalty shootouts and bought a keeper because of it. But they made a reasoning mistake, if the players dont miss you always win," one fan tweeted

"Bento thought he was messi," another chimed in

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Fateh?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 win over Al-Fateh to send them to third place in the Saudi Pro League standings. They currently have 35 points from 17 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Ronaldo was the Player of the Match, receiving a rating of 8.6, per FotMob. The 39-year-old created two chances, and landed five shots on target from an attempted six with an accuracy of 83 percent. He also won five duels, missed two big chances, and had a goal harshly ruled out for offside in stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sensational for the Knights of Najd this season, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions. He is currently leading the Golden Boot race with 14 league goals.

