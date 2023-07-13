19-year-old star's agent claims he was contacted by Liverpool over a possible move for his client to the PL

Liverpool approached Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem midfielder Pape Diop over a potential transfer, according to the young talent's agent.

The 19-year-old Senegalese star shined at the Under-20 African Cup of Nations earlier this year as he finished as the tournament's top scorer. As a result, Diop has attracted interest from the Reds, as well as various other European sides, according to his agent.

Gerald Sago told Tuttomercatoweb (as quoted by HITC):

“Towards the end of last season, while he was busy with the national team, we were contacted by Liverpool. And we had preliminary meetings in Paris."

He added, on interest from Ligue 1, Serie A, and the Bundesliga:

“Three French teams have expressed interest. And some Italian teams, including Napoli. Together, we will have some meetings in Germany over the next few weeks. Let’s see what happens.

“Of course, Serie A is a championship with great charm and with great players. Pape would certainly be happy to compete against great champions."

Sago concluded on the Liverpool target's ambitions:

“Pape is an ambitious guy who always wants to improve and reach an ever higher level. But, to do this, he certainly needs to play and find a club that believes in him.”

Liverpool have added the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their midfield ranks. However, the Reds will be looking to bolster their options in that department, given the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo.

"He is an explosive, dynamic and influential footballer" - Liverpool target's agent explains why he was the best player at U20 AFCON

Sago lavished praise on his client for his exploits at the U20 AFCON, explaining Diop's unique abilities as a midfielder. The agent spoke highly of the Senegalese talent amid interest from Liverpool.

He said in the aforementioned interview:

“For many he was the best player in the (U20 AFCON) competition. He is an explosive, dynamic and influential footballer. He has a very strong character which leads him to always give the best."

Sago added:

“(Diop is) a box-to-box midfielder with excellent vision, as evidenced by the goals he scores. He can also play as an attacking midfielder or as a midfielder in a three-man midfield. He’s improved a lot in defence and in transitions thanks to his running ability. Physically he is a very fast player, with great stamina.”

Liverpool are in need of reinforcements in the midfield department. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier today (July 13) that Reds captain Jordan Henderson is set to depart Anfield.

The English midfielder will reportedly join Steven Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League at Al Ettifaq after accepting the club's lucrative proposal.

