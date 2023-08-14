"2-2 incoming", "Easy L" - Fans react as Manchester United name starting XI to face Wolves in PL fixture

Manchester United will kickstart their season at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight (August 14) but fans have questioned Erik ten Hag's starting lineup.

The Red Devils will be looking to build on an impressive past campaign that saw them end their six-year wait for a trophy. Ten Hag has made plenty of changes to his squad this summer and it will be the first time in 11 years that David de Gea isn't the No.1

That job is now Andre Onana's following his move from Inter Milan this summer. The Cameroonian shot-stopper starts in goal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

The English defender has beaten Diogo Dalot to a start but this hasn't ultimately gone down well with fans. The duo look set to battle it out for the right-back starting beth this season having done so throughout the last campaign.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will hope to continue their strong partnership and they partner one another again. Luke Shaw is selected at left-back by Ten Hag.

Mason Mount makes his first Premier League appearance as a Red Devils following his £60 million move from Chelsea. He is in midfield alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Ten Hag has placed his trust in 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho building on his breakout 2022-23 campaign. The Argentine winger starts in attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony.

However, some fans would rather have seen Jadon Sancho start amid the English attacker's struggles at Old Trafford. He has looked much more improved in pre-season but hasn't down enough to convince Ten Hag of a start.

One fan reckons a draw against Wolves is coming as a result of Dalot and Sancho not starting:

"Lmao no Sancho no Dalot. 2-2 incoming."

A rival fan is predicting Manchester United to suffer an opening defeat of the season:

"Easy L for VARchester United."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ten Hag's first starting lineup to face Gary O'Neill's Wolves:

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains Alejandro Garnacho's selection

Garnacho has earned a start against Wolves.

Ten Hag was asked about his decision to start Garnacho ahead of his side's meeting with Wolves. The Dutch tactician alluded to the Manchester United winger's superb showing last season, telling Sky Sports:

"Last season, Garnacho improved a lot. He has huge potential. He's a one-on-one threat. I think he deserves the opportunity to play in the starting XI."

Garnacho impressed last season with five goals and as many assists in 34 games across competitions. His performances weren't that of a teenager on the cusp of the first team. The Argentina international looked to have been part of Ten Hag's Manchester United for years, showing creativity and confidence.