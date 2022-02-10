2 Barcelona stars view Cristiano Ronaldo as an example off the pitch - Reports 

Barcelona stars Adama Traore and Ferran Torres reportedly view Cristiano Ronaldo as an example off the pitch. The two winter acquisitions take great inspiration from the Portuguese’s commitment to fitness, and try to follow in his footsteps.

From a frail, lanky kid to an unstoppable goal machine, Cristiano Ronaldo’s physical transformation has been nothing short of spectacular. Following his move to Manchester United in 2003, Ronaldo has made himself capable of flourishing in a physical league like the Premier League.

He built himself up from scratch, and eventually emerged as one of the fittest players in the Premier League and Europe.

Currently 37, the Portgual captain continues to work just as hard in the gym and on the training ground, leaving millions of his followers spellbound. As per Cadena Ser, two of Barcelona’s new players closely follow his off-the-pitch regimen, and are head over heels for him.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore reportedly works from Monday to Thursday in double sessions to keep himself in top shape. The Spanish international also follows a personalised diet plan to allow himself to fire on all cylinders. Traore has already impressed at Barcelona with his explosive debut, but the winger is far from satisfied. He is gearing up to end the season on a high, and believes his best is yet to come.

Meanwhile, his Barcelona teammate, Ferran Torres, is also quite a fitness freak. He also views Ronaldo, a former Real Madrid no. 7, as an ideal example. Do not be surprised if he takes a page out of Ronaldo’s books and bulks up before the commencement of the 2022-23 campaign.

Sergio Busquets has played the most minutes for Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez

Since taking charge of his beloved club, Xavi Hernandez has emphasised playing the right brand of football.

To make sure his instructions are being carried out to a T, he has given the reins to his former midfield partner Sergio Busquets. Under Xavi, Busquets has played a total of 1308 minutes of football, at least 115 minutes more than any other outfield Blaugrana player.

The Spain international has set the tempo for the Blaugrana, improving their distribution and shielding the defence to the best of his abilities. In Xavi’s system, Busquets has rediscovered his best form, and the Catalonian outfit have certainly been better off for it.

