2 foreign stars left out of Al-Nassr squad as Cristiano Ronaldo led side prepare to take on Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal: Reports

Wesley and Angelo will miss Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Hilal on Friday, April 4, according to Journalist Altamimi (via X/@TheNassrZone). Cristiano Ronaldo's side is set to take on arch-rivals Al-Hilal; however, the absence of Wesley and Angelo could cause problems for the Knights of Najd.

Angelo has emerged as a key player for the Saudi Pro League side with his versatility and ability to make intelligent runs. The 20-year-old has played 18 matches in the league this season, scoring one and assisting six goals. He has provided three assists in the last four league games for Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, Wesley has started finding his feet in the Saudi Pro League as an agile left winger. The 20-year-old has started only two games for the Knights of Najd in the league, but has received regular game time recently under Italian tactician Stefano Pioli.

However, both young Brazilian attackers are reportedly not in Al-Nassr's squad for the upcoming game. The Knights of Najd are third in the Saudi Pro League table with 51 points after 25 matches. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal are second with 57 points after 25 matches, four points below league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte talks about Riyadh derby

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte has claimed that Al-Nassr will try their best to defeat Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby on Friday. The 30-year-old centre-back joined the Knights of Najd in August 2023, and since then, he has become their talisman in defense.

Laporte is a six-time Premier League champion and was also a part of Manchester City's treble-winning side in 2022/23. He added another prestigious accolade to his trophy cabinet by winning the 2024 European Championships with La Roja.

His experience has come in handy for Stefano Pioli. Laporte has made 24 appearances for Al-Nassr this season, scoring four goals and helping his team keep eight clean sheets. Addressing his side's next game, the 30-year-old billed the Riyadh derby as a big match. He told the official website of SPL:

"To be honest, big matches, massive for us, for them also. Because it's always important for both teams to win these kinds of games."

The former Manchester City defender added:

"Even because now we're in the last part of the season, so a big moment and we have to try to get the three points. We know it is always difficult, especially in this game, because they're a direct rival for us and so we'll try our best to win this... We have to do our best to win."

Stefano Pioli's side defeated Al Kholood 3-1 in their last league game on Friday, March 14.

