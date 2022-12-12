2 France stars miss training ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Morocco - Reports 

France stars Aurelien Tchouameni and Dayot Upamecano were missing from the squad's training session on Monday, as reported by French news outlet L'Equipe.

Both players were part of the 2-1 quarterfinal win over England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, with Tchouameni scoring his team's opening goal with a piledriver from distance. Les Bleus face Morocco in the last four on Wednesday (December 14).

L'Equipe has reported that Tchouameni had discomfort in his calf, so he didn't train but could still be available to face the Atlas Lions.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Tchouaméni has discomfort in his calf and didn't train today. | Tchouaméni has discomfort in his calf and didn't train today. @lequipe 🚨| Tchouaméni has discomfort in his calf and didn't train today. @lequipe

As far as Upamecano is concerned, the Bayern Munich defender has a soar throat, but his condition isn't serious either and could feature against Morocco as well.

In the England win, Upamecano started off the move that led to Tchouameni's goal by dispossessing Bukayo Saka, but he had his fair share of nervy moments while dealing with Harry Kane.

Till then, Upamecano was having a terrific campaign, looking solid and dependable at the heart of France's backline alongside Raphael Varane.

France face resilient Morocco in 2022 FIFA World semifinals

Les Bleus are aiming for back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles but face a tough challenge from Morocco, the tournament's biggest surprise.

The Atlas Lions topped Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium before seeing off Spain and Portugal in the knockouts. In the process, they became the first African and Arab team to reach the semifinals of the competition.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MOROCCO VS. FRANCE IN THE WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS 🍿 MOROCCO VS. FRANCE IN THE WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS 🍿 https://t.co/A6mNPUz0cr

Morocco have led the meanest defence in Qatar, as they're yet to concede a goal to a rival player. The only time they shipped one in was an own goal against Canada in the group stage.

France, meanwhile, boast one of the strongest attacking units in the game, led by the peerless Kylian Mbappe, who has scored five goals in as many games. His attacking partner Olivier Giroud is just behind him with four.

The only time Les Bleus failed to score at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was in their 1-0 loss to Tunisia in their final group game, where manager Didier Deschamps had fielded a much changed lineup.

France and Morocco's clash will bring PSG teammates Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi head-to-head in what promises to be an enticing player battle at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes