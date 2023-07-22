"2 GOAT's in the stadium" - Fans react as LeBron James spotted at Inter Miami's stadium to watch Lionel Messi's debut

Basketball titan LeBron James didn't miss the chance to witness Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami during their Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on Friday. James' presence at the DRV PNK Stadium also created quite the stir on social media, as fans reacted to the two sporting icons' interaction ahead of the clash.

It was an affair that became the hottest ticket in town as fans clamored for the chance to witness 'Messi magic' in a Miami shirt for the first time since his celebrated move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Amidst the throng of enthusiasts, notable faces in the VIP stands made headlines of their own. Apart from James, tennis maestro Serena Williams and media personality Kim Kardashian also graced the audience.

Fans were excited to see James and Messi exchanging a heartfelt pre-match embrace, with the moment going viral on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

MLS Buzz @MLS_Buzz LeBron James is at the Inter Miami game



2 goat’s in the stadium tonight

basheer… @BasheerTK_ 🏿 @AlbicelesteTalk A Goat came to see another Goat.

LAZ @LAZ11Z @AlbicelesteTalk All of this just to find out he's benched

Anticipation grew even thicker as Lionel Messi began the game from the bench. He made his grand entrance in the 54th minute, and dazzled with a last-gasp free-kick, sealing victory for his team and leaving spectators in euphoria.

Lionel Messi lights up Inter Miami debut with 94th-minute winner

Lionel Messi etched an unforgettable mark in his Inter Miami debut as he scored a scintillating free-kick deep in stoppage time. The remarkable effort, in the 94th minute, led the team to a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener.

Despite Miami's decision to introduce Messi from the bench due to his limited training sessions with the team, the Argentinian icon proved why he's revered worldwide. The Mexican club seemed to have the upper hand for much of the encounter in Fort Lauderdale, with Messi's moments of brilliance coming in bits and pieces.

However, the former Barcelona ace was able to seal all three points at the death. After being fouled a fair distance from the goal, Messi unleashed a pin-point free-kick. Bypassing the defensive wall, the ball found its way past goalkeeper Andres Gudino, nestling in the top left corner.

The exhilaration in the jam-packed stadium was palpable, especially considering Miami came into the game on the back of a 11-match winless streak stretching back to May 13.

Finnish winger Robert Taylor had set the tone for the game, giving Inter Miami the lead just shy of halftime. They witnessed a challenge from Cruz Azul as Uriel Antuna leveled the score in the 65th minute.

Yet, the night belonged to Inter Miami and Messi. Goalkeeper Drake Callendar emerged as another unsung hero, pulling off seven spectacular saves to complement Taylor's opener and Messi's magic.