2 key Manchester United stars ruled out of PL fixture against Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Mason Mount and Raphael Varane will remain unavailable for their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, September 16.

Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea for £60 million in the summer. He has made two appearances for them so far, but an injury in training has kept him out since.

Varane, meanwhile, was subbed off in United's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on August 26. He is expected to return next month.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United's clash against Brighton at home, Ten Hag was asked about Mount and Varane's availability. He replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"No, but both are in a good place for a return."

Varane has been an important part of Ten Hag's squad as he helped them keep eight clean sheets in 24 Premier League appearances last season.

In his absence, Victor Lindelof is expected to feature in defense as he did in the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. He will iikely be partnered by Lisandro Martinez, who also suffered an injury scare and was subbed off against the Gunners. But Ten Hag has confirmed that the Argentine is fit to play against Brighton.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses criticism of Harry Maguire

The English defender has been in the news lately after being subject to immense criticism from fans and pundits alike. England manager Gareth Southgate came out in support of Harry Maguire earlier this week, bashing his critics.

When asked about the same in a pre-match press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag replied (via manutd.com):

''I think I have said already, many times, it is disrespectful. He does not deserve it, he is a great player and [he has] given great performances. It's crazy but it's how it works and Harry has to block this by [his] performances.''

Maguire has started just 16 games across competitions for Manchester United since the start of last season under Erik ten Hag. He has made just one appearance this season, coming on as a substitute for the final 23 minutes in their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

With Varane expected to be out for a few more weeks, Maguire could get a few more chances to prove his critics wrong.