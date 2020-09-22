2 Manchester United first-team players are 'not good enough', says Ian Wright

Ian Wright has launched an all-out attack on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. The Arsenal legend says that the two centre-backs are not good enough to be playing for Manchester United.

The legendary striker also says that the Red Devils should be looking to add two centre-backs this summer instead of looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Talking on the Premier League Productions, Wright said:

"I think you look at Maguire and Lindelof, for me you've got to target them now as much as you can. People are talking about who Man United might buy, you talk about forwards - at the moment, they've got to start focusing on that centre-half pairing. If you get any of those two isolated in any situation, you're probably going to get something out of it."

Ian Wright opines that Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were poor in Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their Premier League season-opener at Old Trafford last weekend.

"I thought some of Maguire's positioning [against Palace] was poor and Lindelof, just weak, weak in certain situations. They've got to sort out that centre-half pairing, for me. It's not good enough at this level for Man United if they're challenging for stuff. Lindelof and Maguire, not good enough."

"The fact is, that is not good enough. At this level, with what Man United are supposedly meant to be trying to do, people are talking about Jadon Sancho coming, what's the point?"

Manchester United have no plans to buy a centre-back this summer

Despite the fans and pundits urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign a centre-back this summer, The Athletic has reported that Manchester United have no such plans right now. In other words, it means that Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are likely to remain as the club's first-choice centre-backs this season.

Manchester United have signed just one player this summer: Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The midfielder reportedly cost around £40 million, but the fans are still not happy as the club's top targets are yet to be signed.

With the club requiring a right-winger and a left-back, Manchester United have failed to secure a single signing in these two departments despite being reportedly in talks with Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles.