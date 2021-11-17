2 Manchester United stars set to 'definitely leave' in January - Reports

Manchester United are looking forward to the January transfer window as they aim to strengthen the weak areas of their squad. While the Premier League giants will be keen to lure a couple of players to Old Trafford, it appears they'll also be dealing with a couple of departures.

According to reports, there are two Manchester United players who will 'definitely' leave the club when the transfer window reopens in the winter. The two players in question are Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek.

The reports claim that Van de Beek is the first name on the exit list. The Dutchman joined the Red Devils from Ajax for £40 million in the summer of 2022 but has found opportunities hard to come by at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has cut a frustrating figure at the club in recent weeks. He barely got involved with the team last season, recording just four starts across all competitions. The same has been the case this term as he's made just five appearances in all competitions so far.

Former Manchester United star Luke Chadwick gave an insight into Van de Beek's situation at Old Trafford, noting that he expects the player to leave in January. He said:

"You want to see him play. Obviously we don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors. Perhaps there’s a good reason he’s not had the opportunity."

"If he’s still not playing regularly then I expect he’ll be off in January. And maybe for quite a big loss financially. He’s hardly played since he signed for the club."

Jesse Lingard is expected to follow Van de Beek in departing Manchester United during the winter.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Jesse Lingard will leave Manchester United in January to rescue his chances of going to the 2022 World Cup. He is unhappy with his role in the squad and wants to play regularly.

(Source: Mirror)



Luke Chadwick said on the Englishman:

"There’ll be a huge amount of suitors for Jesse Lingard. I’m not even sure West Ham would be that much of a step down for him. When you look at the position they’re in and the position United are in."

"Is Lingard worth giving a run of games? He knows the club inside out and has done well for them in the past. He’s also done fantastically well for England. If he’s not going to get any game time between now and January I’m sure the club will try to cash in."

Manchester United in dire need of reinforcements

Donny van de Beek has had a tough spell at Manchester United so far

Despite signing a couple of superstars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, in the summer, Manchester United have failed to live up to expectations. The Red Devils have been badly exposed in recent games and will need to respond by reinforcing a couple of positions in the January transfer window.

One obvious spot they need to upgrade is the defensive midfield, an area they failed to address in the summer that has now cost them a lot.

Manchester United will also need to add a center-back to the squad as their defensive record is nothing to write home about this season.

