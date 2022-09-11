2 Manchester United stars set to make England return for UEFA Nations League meetings with Germany and Italy: Reports

Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are reportedly set to return to England's squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League Group C matches.

Rashford, who endured a disappointing campaign last time around, has found a new lease of life under new Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag. He has registered three goals and two assists in six Premier League matches so far this season, thriving as the lone striker.

For context, he scored just five goals in 32 matches in all competitions last season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Marcus Rashford has more goal involvements than Mo Salah in the Premier League so far this season Marcus Rashford has more goal involvements than Mo Salah in the Premier League so far this season 👀 https://t.co/42ss5zU0zf

Sancho has also recently shown signs of regaining his old form.

The 22-year-old winger joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million last summer. However, he failed to live up to expectations in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, scoring five goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

However, he has already scored two goals in six Premier League starts so far this season.

According to the Daily Mail, England head coach Gareth Southgate is expected to recall Rashford and Sancho for his latest selection. While the former has not been included for the Three Lions since November 2021, the latter has been out since October 2021.

Rashford has represented England on 46 occasions, netting 12 times in the process. Meanwhile, Sancho has contributed three goals in 23 appearances. Both players were a core part of England's UEFA Euro 2020 squad, which lost the final to Italy last year.

Earlier this year, Southgate admitted that the Manchester United pair needed to get back to their best. He told reporters (via Metro):

"They've got a lot to do to get back in the squad. I think, the lower the load then of course the less likely for injuries and the hope that players can be that little bit sharper. Some players are at their best when they're in a rhythm of playing. Others need the breaks."

Southgate's side will lock horns with Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League on September 23 and September 26 respectively.

After the upcoming international break, England will be in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. The Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside the United States, Wales and Iran.

Football Daily @footballdaily 1-0 vs. Hungary

🤝 1-1 vs. Germany

🤝 0-0 vs. Italy

0-4 vs. Hungary



says England have been ‘underwhelming’ and ‘poor’ throughout this UEFA Nations League campaign. 1-0 vs. Hungary🤝 1-1 vs. Germany🤝 0-0 vs. Italy0-4 vs. Hungary @AdamCrafton_ says England have been ‘underwhelming’ and ‘poor’ throughout this UEFA Nations League campaign. ❌ 1-0 vs. Hungary 🤝 1-1 vs. Germany🤝 0-0 vs. Italy❌ 0-4 vs. Hungary @AdamCrafton_ says England have been ‘underwhelming’ and ‘poor’ throughout this UEFA Nations League campaign. https://t.co/xdyHgDnjwm

Erik ten Hag sets stunning target for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

According to The Sun, Erik ten Hag has reportedly set a 20-goal target for Marcus Rashford in the ongoing season. A source claimed:

"The manager wants Marcus to be Manchester United's number one striker and lead the line up front. He believes Marcus has the ability to become one of the world's best and wants him to express himself in matches."

The source continued:

"He is always telling him to use his pace and skills when he gets a chance. He told Marcus he will easily score 20 this season. They have a great relationship and Marcus is really happy."

Manchester United will next face Sheriff Tiraspol in their UEFA Europa League encounter on Thursday, September 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh