"2 players who are really important for us" - Bruno Fernandes picks out Manchester United duo for special praise

Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on Fred and Scott McTominay after Manchester United's win over Leeds United. The Portuguese star claimed the two midfielders were 'really important' for them and highlighted their contribution.

Harry Maguire ended United's goal drought from corners by scoring in the 34th minute before the Red Devils doubled their lead in the first half, thanks to Fernandes' late goal.

Leeds struck back with two quick-fire goals early in the second half, but Elanga and Fred sealed the win for the away side.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV How’s this flick by Bruno Fernandes 🤩



The Portuguese bagged a goal and an assist in Man United’s 4-2 over Leeds. How’s this flick by Bruno Fernandes 🤩The Portuguese bagged a goal and an assist in Man United’s 4-2 over Leeds. https://t.co/wH0yN5fPax

While speaking with MUTV after the win, Bruno praised Fred and McTominay and said:

"Obviously, Fred is a player that works hard, and he is the kind of player who does not get a lot of media (attention) because he works hard, recovers a lot of balls. He and Scotty (McTominay) are two players who are really important for us in many games. I am really happy for him, also for Anthony who gets his goal, he deserves that."

Continuing to talk about the game, the midfielder added:

"That was probably the problem for us. We think that we are in a great position, and we start to play a little bit sloppy on the passes, under pressure, and they get away with two goals."

Ralf Rangnick on Manchester United's win over Leeds United

Rangnick has had a tough time at Old Trafford so far, with team performances far from perfect. The interim manager has not been able to get things going smoothly, but the results are improving.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🤣 Bruno Fernandes & Paul Pogba, the bromance is real Bruno Fernandes & Paul Pogba, the bromance is real ❤️ 🤣 https://t.co/fBiGI1gRCd

Speaking to the media after the game, he said:

"It was a fantastic game to watch if you were not responsible as a manager of either team. A very good first-half, after the first 15 minutes we really had control of the game. We could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up. Then within two minutes, it was a completely different situation.

"The first goal was a little bit lucky, I don't think [Rodrigo] intended to shoot. All of a sudden it was 2-0 and the next five minutes were really intense and difficult for us. I think the team showed maturity and grew together as a team."

Manchester United have a tough road ahead of them as they are set to face Atletico Madrid twice, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham in their next six matches.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar