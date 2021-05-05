2 superstar attackers 'crazy' about signing for Barcelona this summer - Reports

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay in the summer, with both players apparently eager to arrive at the Camp Nou.

According to the Daily Mail via Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine and the Dutchman are "crazy" about joining the Catalans. Barcelona can sign both players for free in the summer, as their current contracts expire at the end of this season.

The Blaugrana are eager to add a world-class number 9 to their team before the start of the new season.

Erling Haaland is Barcelona’s preferred choice, but it is highly unlikely that the Norwegian would arrive at the Camp Nou in the summer, given his exorbitant price tag. The Catalans have therefore turned their attention to other targets, including Aguero and Depay.

The Dutchman was close to arriving at the Camp Nou last summer before a move broke down at the eleventh hour. Depay, however, has his heart set on a move to Barcelona and has resisted all offers for a contract extension from Lyon so far, to join the Spanish giants for free.

Interestingly, the Catalans will only offer the Dutchman half or a little more than half of their offer from last summer, owing to the club’s financial woes.

However, it is reported that Depay is so crazy about playing for Barcelona that he is willing to take a pay-cut to make his dream come true.

🎙@FabrizioRomano on @podcastherewego: "Kun 🇦🇷 (Aguero) wants to join Barcelona. He's pushing. He wants to play with Leo Messi 🇦🇷. Barcelona won't decide anything until the end of the season. They will decide for Depay 🇳🇱, Aguero at the end of the season." #FCBlive #OL #MCFC pic.twitter.com/EOXDCnwZS6 — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) May 5, 2021

The Netherlands international has already been spotted house-hunting in the city and has also met Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany.

Alongside Depay, the Catalans are also considering Aguero. The Argentinean could be a fantastic backup striker, given his pedigree in front of goal, but the report also claims that he could turn into a regular starter if he hits top form.

Aguero is also desperate to team up with close friend and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. The Manchester City striker is ready to accept reduced wages as part of the deal.

Barcelona have missed a proper No. 9 in the team this season

Sergio Aguero

Barcelona are currently third in La Liga but will have a chance to get to the top of the table if they beat league leaders Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The Catalans have struggled due to a lack of a proper number 9 in the team this season and their decision to sell Luis Suarez has come back to haunt them.

🔄 (DEPAY & AGÜERO): Both Depay and Agüero are crazy to join Barcelona and are ready to cut their wages.



• Koeman wants Depay but the board is not convinced.



• Barça view Agüero as a great backup striker who can start if his form is good.



Via (🟢): @ffpolo & @gbsans pic.twitter.com/PL7X7Nw6eu — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 5, 2021