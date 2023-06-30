Lionel Messi's goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Benfica in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League was selected as the best goal of the tournament this season.

Messi scored a curler against Benfica in Portugal as the game between the two sides ended in a 1-1 stalemate. It was a great effort from the Argentine. However, the consensus notion from the fans is that there were better goals.

One fan expressed that opinion, writing on Twitter:

"Rodri robbed."

Another wrote:

"it’s the 2019 and 2021 balon dor’s all over again."

It was Messi's last season in the Champions League as the Argentina captain will start a new chapter in his career next at the MLS club Inter Miami. PSG were eliminated from the round of 16 by Bayern Munich in 2022-23. However, Lionel Messi still managed to win the Goal of the Tournament award.

Fans were not in agreement with the decision and here are some more Twitter reactions to the same:

kira @kirarmfc @ChampionsLeague @Heineken There were at least 10 better goals than this, unbeatable PR from pessi again @ChampionsLeague @Heineken There were at least 10 better goals than this, unbeatable PR from pessi again 😭😭

Lionel Messi recently spoke about his difficult start at PSG

Lionel Messi spent two seasons at PSG but it wasn't easy for him to adapt to France. Messi struggled especially in his first season, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 matches across competitions.

The Argentina captain recently revealed that it was difficult for him at the start of his stint in the French capital. This isn't too surprising given that Messi spent the majority of his career at Barcelona. The Argentine told beIN Sport:

"I came to Paris because I liked the club, I had friends, a lot of people I knew in the dressing room. It seemed to me that, beyond what the club was, I was going to have a much easier adaptation to any other side that I could go. That's why I decided to come. The adaptation was very difficult, much more than I expected."

He continued:

"Beyond the fact that I had known people in the locker room, it was difficult to adapt to the change, being late, not having a preseason. Adapting to a new way of playing, new teammates, the city, to which it was very difficult for me and my whole family to adapt to at the beginning."

Fans will now want to keep a keen eye on how Lionel Messi performs in the MLS with Inter Miami. The Argentine forward is expected to make his debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

Poll : 0 votes