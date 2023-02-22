2021 Nobel Prize winner offers to give up his medal to Liverpool-linked player if the latter signs contract extension

The 2021 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, Frankfurt's Benjamin List, has offered to give up his prize if Liverpool-linked Eintracht Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada extends his contract with the Bundesliga club.

Kamada has previously been linked with a move to Anfield. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has been in impressive form for Frankfurt this season. He has scored 13 goals and has provided five assists in 30 games this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and have also reached the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Kamada, 26, is a crucial player for Oliver Glasner's team that won the UEFA Europa League last season. The Japan international, however, will see his contract run out at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal.

Interest from a European giant like Liverpool might see the player opt against extending his stay. However, the recent request from the Nobel Prize winner, List, shows that football is much more than a game. Whether it will have an impact on Kamada's decision or not remains to be seen. After all, having the proposition of having a Nobel Prize in his locker wouldn't be a bad idea.

List told SportBILD:

“Daichi Kamada – if he went, that would break my heart, I wanted to take the opportunity today to put my medal on the scales; if he stays, I’ll give it to him.”

