2022 FIFA World Cup: 2 England stars miss training ahead of Group B clash against USA

England's James Maddison and Callum Wilson missed their team's first-team training on Tuesday (November 22) ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against the USA.

Maddison, 25, is currently recovering from a minor knee injury sustained during Leicester City's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United earlier this month. He has been in fine form at club level, registering seven goals and four assists in 13 Premier League starts.

Wilson, 30, was handed a call-up to England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad due to his stellar form for Newcastle United in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He even laid out an assist after coming off the bench during the Three Lions' 6-2 win over Iran on Monday (November 21).

According to the Daily Mail, Maddison and Wilson missed their team's intense training session on Tuesday. Kyle Walker, who is on a quest to return from groin surgery, was also a part of the session.

Harry Kane, who hurt his ankle during his team's opener against Iran, was also involved. Harry Maguire, who was forced off due to uneasiness in the second half of their most recent contest, also featured in the training.

During a post-match press conference, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was asked for an injury update on his captain, Kane. He said:

"I think Harry Kane is fine. It obviously looked like a bad tackle but he carried on in the game. We took him off really because we felt it was a moment we could do that."

When asked about Maguire, Southgate responded:

"He should be [fit to face USA]."

England are next scheduled to face the USA on Friday (November 25) before ending their group-stage journey with a clash against Wales four days later.

Jamie Carragher opines on England's strong start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that England emerged victorious against Iran in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener due to their high-octane playstyle. In his column for The Independent, he wrote:

"The most promising feature of the victory was the energy they played with. Tournament games are often slow and strategic – the opposite to what English players are accustomed to. To impose pace and rhythm is tricky. Not this time."

Sharing his thoughts on the Three Lions, Carragher added:

"There is no denying they might have an advantage if they can bring the physicality of Premier League to the international stage. Usually, that has been impossible. Southgate may be the first England manager who can tell his players to approach a World Cup game with the same energy as a Premier League match."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to end on December 18.

