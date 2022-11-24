2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina could make up to 4 changes for crucial Group C clash against Mexico

According to Diario Ole, Argentina could make up to four changes for their crucial Group C clash against Mexico on November 27 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Albicelestes suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C fixture. Lionel Messi scored from the spot to give Lionel Scaloni's team a perfect start. However, two quick-fire goals in the second half from Saudi Arabia turned the game on its head.

The upcoming clash against Mexico is crucial to the Albicelestes' chances of advancing to the next round.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer A report by @DiarioOle that Lisandro Martínez could replace Cristian Romero for Argentina vs. Mexico. Enzo Fernández or Alexis Mac Allister to replace Papu Gómez and we could even see Gonzalo Montiel and/or Marcos Acuña start for Nicolás Tagliafico and/or Nahuel Molina. A report by @DiarioOle that Lisandro Martínez could replace Cristian Romero for Argentina vs. Mexico. Enzo Fernández or Alexis Mac Allister to replace Papu Gómez and we could even see Gonzalo Montiel and/or Marcos Acuña start for Nicolás Tagliafico and/or Nahuel Molina. https://t.co/JXF3dYGmgd

Scaloni could make four changes for the game. Lisandro Martinez could replace Cristian Romero in the XI. Meanwhile, either Enzo Fernandez or Alexis Mac Allister could come in place of Papu Gomez.

Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna could be in the starting XI as well, in place of Nicolas Tagliafico and Nahuel Molina.

What did Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni say after the loss to Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Lionel Scaloni

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni reacted to his team's loss against Saudi Arabia. Scaloni revealed that he and the players are very disappointed with the result. He said (via beIN Sports):

"There is nothing we can do. If we had won, we would also be waking up tomorrow thinking about the game tomorrow against Mexico and thinking about different aspects we can improve. This doesn't change our analysis. I've not spoken to them yet, because they are in pain, to be honest. They are thinking about how we can turn things around. It's all about winning the next games, and that's what we are trying to do."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Manager Lionel Scaloni chose to start Otamendi and Romero over Martinez Saudi Arabia scored twice in 5 minutes against Argentina.Manager Lionel Scaloni chose to start Otamendi and Romero over Martinez Saudi Arabia scored twice in 5 minutes against Argentina.Manager Lionel Scaloni chose to start Otamendi and Romero over Martinez 👀 https://t.co/dGXvqvPLq5

Scaloni further added that the Albicelstes didn't underestimate Saudi Arabia and that wasn't the reason behind the loss. He said:

"No, we fully respect Saudi Arabia. That wasn't the reason behind this defeat, Quite on the contrary, they are a good team, they have technical players, they are very well prepared physically."

Scaloni led the team to Copa America glory in 2021. While the Albicelstes came into the tournament as the favorites, they have to get points on the board in the next game to stay in the competition.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes