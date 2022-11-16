2022 FIFA World Cup attendees left shocked as some rooms in Qatar are arranged in makeshift tents for fans [WATCH]

The 2022 FIFA World Cup fans have been left astounded at the quality of rooms set up by the tournament organizers in Qatar.

Set to begin this month, the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup has been a major topic of scrutiny over the past few years. Ranging from human rights issues to corruption charges to scheduling headaches, the prestigious tournament has come under fire more often than not.

With just a few days left before the tournament opener, the organizers are facing questions over the level of accommodation after a viral video emerged online. The footage shows the inside of a village before showing two single beds inside one of the tent-like cabins.

According to AS, Qatar is set to host more than 1.2 million fans during the month-long tournament. Over 90,000 rooms, tents, apartments, villas, and portacabins have already been booked. Fans can also rent one of the 6,0000 aluminum cabins for $200 per night.

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to kick off with the opener between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium on November 20. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on December 18.

Jamie Carragher calls out FIFA for the decision to stage the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Speaking on CBS Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hit out at FIFA's decision to alter the timing of the World Cup from summer to winter in order to accommodate Qatar. He said:

"I think it's an absolute disgrace that the World Cup is in the position that its in. I think, it was corrupt that Qatar were given the World Cup. They campaigned on having it in the summer. It is impossible there to have a World Cup in the summer with the temperature."

The Gulf state has continued to face global criticism, mainly from the West, for issues concerning conditions for migrant workers. Amir Sheikh @TamimBinHamad Al Thani says Qatar has faced an “unprecedented campaign” since it won the bid to host the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup The Gulf state has continued to face global criticism, mainly from the West, for issues concerning conditions for migrant workers. Amir Sheikh @TamimBinHamad Al Thani says Qatar has faced an “unprecedented campaign” since it won the bid to host the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup.The Gulf state has continued to face global criticism, mainly from the West, for issues concerning conditions for migrant workers. https://t.co/8N2pSOeZIw

Carragher pointed out how multiple international players are doubts for the competition without a proper recovery period. He added:

"It gets moved to the situation where it is now in the middle of the season. Players all around Europe and the world could get injured in the next few weeks; [Raphael] Varane was crying coming off the pitch at Stamford Bridge. That's how close we are to a World Cup."

Carragher also claimed that it's unacceptable how even a minor injury would rule out a host of players from the FIFA World Cup. He said:

"An injury, a 10-day or a two-week injury, is going to keep players out of a World Cup and it should not be happening. And it all started with FIFA giving Qatar the World Cup in the first place and then moving it to the winter. I think it's absolutely disgusting."

Although Varane has been handed a France call-up, a host of players have been ruled out of the tournament with injuries. Mike Maignan, Presnel Kimpembe, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku, Tecatito Corona, Mikel Oyarzabal, Diogo Jota, Marco Reus, and Timo Werner are a few examples of the big names missing out the 2022 World Cup.

