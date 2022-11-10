2022 FIFA World Cup: Darren Bent says Wales captain Gareth Bale wouldn't start for current England squad

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has told talkSPORT that Wales captain Gareth Bale wouldn't start for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bale, 33, has been selected in Wales' 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar.

He has been at the forefront of the Welsh national team's recent success, earning 108 international caps and scoring 39 goals.

During his time playing for Wales, they have qualified for the European Championships in 2016 and 2020.

They also qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

Football Daily @footballdaily Gareth Bale

Aaron Ramsey

Dan James



The Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup squad is in. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth BaleAaron RamseyDan JamesThe Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup squad is in. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ✅ Gareth Bale✅ Aaron Ramsey ✅ Dan JamesThe Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup squad is in. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/uMltoTlNL6

The former Real Madrid winger bagged three goals in the 2016 Euros, including a phenomenal free-kick effort in a 2-1 defeat to England.

Now in the latter stages of his career, he recently joined MLS side Los Angeles FC from Madrid in the summer on a free transfer.

He has made 14 appearances, scoring three goals, including a vital equalizer in a 3-3 draw in the MLS Cup final against Philadelphia on 5 November.

LAFC eventually came out triumphant on 3-0 on penalties.

Bent was asked if he believed Bale would currently get in England's squad, which is set to be announced by Gareth Southgate on Thursday, 10 November.

Bent responded:

"He'd probably get in the squad but would he start I don't know. I think people need to kind of detach themselves from the Bale that once was. If you're talking about that Bale 2014-15 then yeah he starts. Most important player in the team."

He was then asked if he would currently get in the Three Lions' team.

Bent replied:

"No, probably not."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Would Gareth Bale get into the England squad? Probably…”



🤔 “Would he start? I don’t know.”



If he was English, would Gareth Bale get into England’s World Cup squad? “Would Gareth Bale get into the England squad? Probably…”🤔 “Would he start? I don’t know.”If he was English, would Gareth Bale get into England’s World Cup squad? ✅ “Would Gareth Bale get into the England squad? Probably…”🤔 “Would he start? I don’t know.”If he was English, would Gareth Bale get into England’s World Cup squad? https://t.co/nbcKKM4DDt

Bale is renowned as one of the greatest British players in history, having achieved enormous success at Real Madrid.

The Welsh winger made 258 appearances, scoring 106 goals and providing 67 assists.

Bent's comments about Bale in the 2014-15 campaign have merit as he was a key member of Los Blancos' attack. He scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 appearances.

Bale has won five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, and one Copa del Rey during his career.

Bale explained the surreal feeling of reaching the FIFA World Cup as Wales take on England

Qualification still feels surreal to Bale

Bale has spoken ahead of the FIFA World Cup, explaining how surreal it feels to be heading to Qatar with Wales.

He told BBC Sport:

"It still doesn't really feel real that we're going. I always said that when we actually step foot on the plane to Qatar that's probably when it will start to sink in."

He added:

"It's just one of those things it's so surreal it's obviously been so long since we've been at the World Cup."

Wales are in Group B alongside England, USA, and Iran.

Bale knows that it will be a difficult group but that every game at the FIFA World Cup is a challenge:

"Every group is difficult...it doesn't matter who you play at the World Cup it's going to be difficult games."

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball



Gareth Bale's free-kick is diverted into his own net by

Andriy Yarmolenko! WALES LEAD! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Gareth Bale's free-kick is diverted into his own net byAndriy Yarmolenko! WALES LEAD! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Gareth Bale's free-kick is diverted into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko! 😮 https://t.co/cyj9ZrUlSK

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes