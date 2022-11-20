2022 FIFA World Cup: Didier Deschamps provides positive France injury update ahead of Australia clash

France are already dealing with the loss of Karim Benzema in their bid to retain their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar. However, Les Blues will be pleased that centre-back Raphael Varane will participate in the mega event.

The Manchester United defender has been struggling with a hamstring injury recently, but according to Le10Sport, he was able to train with the France national team. Now fit and free of injury, there is a chance that the 26-year-old will start in their first clash against Australia.

UtdTruthful @Utdtruthful



Injury has dealt with my CB since joining Man Utd, hope he comes back stronger. Raphael Varane heading to Qatar with the France NT.Injury has dealt with my CB since joining Man Utd, hope he comes back stronger. Raphael Varane heading to Qatar with the France NT.Injury has dealt with my CB since joining Man Utd, hope he comes back stronger. ❤️ https://t.co/keQpmVlODR

Speaking to Telefoot ahead of the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, manager Didier Deschamps is quoted to have said:

"If Varane will be available this Tuesday? Yes."

However, there is no certainty that Deschamps will pick the centre-back in the starting lineup against Australia. The FIFA World Cup-winning manager has a wealth of options in defense, including Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, and William Saliba.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Varane available for France first game says Deschamps. Martial will not be called up Varane available for France first game says Deschamps. Martial will not be called up

He will certainly be pleased with the selection headache that Varane's availability will provide for Les Blues as they begin the defense of their trophy.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema out of France squad ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

According to The Guardian, Benzema will miss out on what looks to be his last chance at a World Cup with France, following an injury he picked up in training in Qatar.

The recent Ballon d’Or winner has struggled with fitness since winning the award, playing only 30 minutes for Los Blancos since. He will now miss out on this massive tournament as well.

Benzema was the highest goal scorer for France in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, notably his last appearance in the competition. The Madrid superstar was not part of the triumphant side in Russia 2018 due to being exiled from the squad.

He was embroiled in a sex tape/extortion case that involved the then national teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Didier Deschamps will now have to focus on calling up a replacement for the best player on the planet following their most recent setback. The defending champions have an extensive injury sheet so far, with Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante both also ruled out of the French title defense.

France will hope that Deschamps can mount a valiant defense of his World Cup crown in the Middle East despite their recent injury setbacks. Benzema will be particularly disappointed following this injury that seems to have robbed him of his last chance at winning a World Cup.

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes