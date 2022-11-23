2022 FIFA World Cup: England receive Harry Kane injury update ahead of USA clash

England are hopeful Harry Kane did not suffer significant damage to his right ankle in the side's 6-2 FIFA World Cup opener against Iran, per the Daily Mail.

The Three Lions skipper has had a scan on his ankle and, there is optimism that he will be available for their Group B clash with the USA on Friday, 25 November.

Kane went down from a challenge just after half-time in England's impressive victory over Iran.

The 29-year-old played on after treatment but came off for Newcastle United's Callum Wilson in the 76th minute.

The Tottenham Hotspur frontman was seen leaving the Khalifa Stadium with his ankle lightly strapped.

He was sent for a scan on Wednesday, 23 November, to check that he had not suffered any major damage.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford relieved fears over the Three Lions skipper's potential injury, saying:

"I think he is good, a little bit sore but he is fine and been out with us on the grass. He is our captain, he has been good. He is fine, yeah."

Kane impressed during his side's FIFA World Cup opening 6-2 win over Iran despite not getting on the scoresheet.

The Spurs striker provided Raheem Sterling, and Marcus Rashford with assists, and his movement caused the Iranian defense many problems.

He has earned 76 international caps for England, scoring 51 goals and providing 16 assists.

After scoring six goals, Kane finished with the Golden Boot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Bukayo Saka reacts to a 'special day' after scoring a brace in England's FIFA World Cup opening win over Iran

Saka scored two sublime strikes on his first FIFA World Cup debut

Saka has been sensational for Arsenal this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

There was debate over which of himself and Manchester City's Phil Foden should line up in Southgate's side's frontline.

The Three Lions boss went with the Gunners' attacker, and he reaped the rewards.

Saka scored two brilliant strikes as England romped to victory.

He put the anguish of missing the decisive penalty in the Three Lions' UEFA European Championships final defeat to Italy in 2021 well and truly behind him.

Speaking after the game, Saka reacted to his fantastic double with joy, saying (via BBC Sport):

"I can't describe the feeling. I am so happy and so proud. We got the win as well, so it is a really special day."

He added:

"I feel in a good place. I feel the support and love from the fans, the coaching staff and my team-mates. That is all I need. I feel ready to give 100% and I will continue to do that every time I put the shirt on."

