2022 FIFA World Cup: FIFA order Belgium to make last-minute kit change ahead of Canada clash

FIFA have asked Belgium to make a last-minute kit change ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Canada on 23 November.

The Red Devils have been asked to remove the word 'love' from their away strip, which would require a batch of fresh kits from their kit supplier Adidas. All of their away kits in Qatar have the word embossed on the back just below the collar.

FIFA are not open to any discussions with the Royal Belgian Football Federation on the matter and have categorically directed them to make the adjustments. Luckily for Belgium, they aren't scheduled to wear their away kit in any of their three group-stage games.

The jersey was made in collaboration with 'Tomorrowland', one of the most famous music festivals which is held in Belgium. The kit has been on sale for several months and it remains to be seen if the Belgian FA will pay heed to FIFA's warning.

FIFA recently warned national team captains against wearing the 'OneLove' captain's armband. The original premise was to protest against the host nation's terrible track record when it comes to LGBTQIA+ rights. If they go ahead with it, players risk a booking or a one-match ban.

Belgium fans will hope that this doesn't distract the team from their aim of winning their first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy. Apart from Canada, the Belgians have group games against Morocco and Croatia in Group F.

The Croatians are perhaps their biggest hurdle when it comes to finishing as group winners. They finished runners-up in the 2018 edition, losing to France in the final.

The Belgian Red Devils, meanwhile, finished third after beating England in the third-place play-off by a 2-0 margin.

Belgium boss gives verdict on his future after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez will see his contract expire at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This has alerted Barcelona, Real Madrid, and the Spanish national team. When quizzed about his future, the former Wigan Athletic manager told MARCA:

"It seems like a cliché, but I focus on the World Cup as if there were no day after. I have always done it that way and that is how we will do it. The only thing that matters to me is the World Cup."

He further stated that his decision will depend on how the Belgian Red Devils fare at the World Cup:

"Then we will have to sit down with the Federation and see what the next cycle will be like. It's not just me and I don't have a decision made either. I leave it open to see how the World Cup comes out."

