2022 FIFA World Cup: Incredible Karim Benzema claim emerges as France superstar makes swift injury recovery

Karim Benzema could return to the France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after making a swift recovery from injury, according to RMC Sport.

Benzema had to leave the French squad before the start of the World Cup after sustaining an injury. The Real Madrid superstar has suffered from injury issues throughout the season.

He was deemed unfit for the World Cup and left Didier Deschamps' squad before the start of the tournament. However, Deschamps refused to call up any replacement for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

Now, in a dramatic development, fans might see the superstar attacker back in the French side.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Karim Benzema COULD return (in theory) to the group of the France team if he recovers from injury, according to 🎖| Karim Benzema COULD return (in theory) to the group of the France team if he recovers from injury, according to @RMCsport 🚨🎖| Karim Benzema COULD return (in theory) to the group of the France team if he recovers from injury, according to @RMCsport.

Deschamps previously explained why he refused to call up a replacement after Karim Benzema suffered a thigh injury. He told reporters (via GOAL):

"Because I decided, simply. This is a quality group, united on and off the pitch. I have confidence in them."

The 34-year-old striker has represented Les Blues 97 times in his career, scoring 37 goals. However, there were reports that members of the French side were happy with his absence.

Benzema's Real Madrid and France teammate Aurelien Tchouameni set the record straight with those claims as he told the media (via GOAL):

"The group is fine, we’re all living well together, and I wanted to talk about something we saw about Karim Benzema’s departure, about this information that we feel better since he’s not here, This is totally false, because even when he was still with us, things were going well. We all felt sad about his injury. In any case, what I can tell you is that since we arrived, things have been going very well between us."

Graeme Souness made Olivier Giroud claim during the 2022 FIFA World Cup involving France striker Karim Benzema

France v Denmark: Group D - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Graeme Souness recently said he is not a big fan of Olivier Giroud and refused to compare the former Chelsea striker to the likes of Thierry Henry. He also said that Giroud wouldn't have been France's first choice in the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Karim Benzema's absence.

Souness told ITV during the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via GOAL):

"I'm not his biggest fan, Seven games in the last World Cup in the team that wins it and he never had a shot on target. When you talk about mentioning him in the same breath as Thierry Henry - sorry! I would say his record is there for one reason: Benzema being out for such a long time because of all the controversy he's involved with."

He added:

"Benzema, the current Ballon d'Or holder, will be missed in this French team this competition. Benzema is completely on another level. I don't think he'll have a look in at this World Cup if Benzema had been available. He's hard a large slice of luck in his career."

France will play against Tunisia on November 30 in their last group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 489 votes