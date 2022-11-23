2022 FIFA World Cup: Twitter erupts as Japan stage stunning fightback to record 2-1 win against Germany

Football fans exploded on Twitter as Japan completed a stunning fightback to secure a 2-1 win against Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 23.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Hansi Flick's team in the 33rd minute of the game from the spot. The 2014 World Cup champions dominated the better part of the first half. Despite creating multiple chances and making 14 attempts on goal, they failed to convert them.

The same story continued as the second half rolled on.

They were eventually made to pay in the 75th minute as Ritsu Doan scored for the Asian giants in the 75th minute of the game. Manuel Neuer parried Takumi Minamino's cross away only to see Doan put it into the back of the net.

Takuma Asano scored a spectacular second for Japan in the 83rd minute of the game. He beat Nico Schlotterback in style before smashing it into the goal from a tight angle.

Here's how fans reacted to the stunning game between Germany and Japan:

B/R Football @brfootball

83' Germany 1-2 Japan



JAPAN WITH THE COMEBACK 74' Germany 1-0 Japan83' Germany 1-2 JapanJAPAN WITH THE COMEBACK 74' Germany 1-0 Japan83' Germany 1-2 Japan🚨 JAPAN WITH THE COMEBACK 🚨 https://t.co/RDJthRTMB8

Sheeraz @bheembsdk Japan literally bullied Germany in the second half lmao Japan literally bullied Germany in the second half lmao

bladette @1889bladette Lol Germany trying to get a pen lol ...well some upsets in this world cup Lol Germany trying to get a pen lol ...well some upsets in this world cup

Hunter Wallace @hunter7wallace This is a far worse result for Germany than it was for Argentina. Germany also have to play Spain now This is a far worse result for Germany than it was for Argentina. Germany also have to play Spain now

Poutinho @rhh Team Germany has started the flinging themselves to the ground phase of their game. Team Germany has started the flinging themselves to the ground phase of their game.

Bull McCabe @Bull_McCabe Germany completely shut down mentally / physically after the 71st min flurry on Japan’s goal. Germany completely shut down mentally / physically after the 71st min flurry on Japan’s goal.

Dr. M Al-Abdullatif @DrMAlAbdullatif Saudis inspire other teams in this world cup. Japan come back from 1-0 behind to win 1-2 over Germany. Saudis inspire other teams in this world cup. Japan come back from 1-0 behind to win 1-2 over Germany.

seida @royalbyakuya come on Germany please win this i want you guys to go far this year come on Germany please win this i want you guys to go far this year

🇳🇬 Jarex2 🇳🇬 @jarex2_official Germany are in a very big trouble. 🙄 Germany are in a very big trouble. 🙄

a! @runitbIack man i loved germany yall suck now man i loved germany yall suck now 😔 https://t.co/X4gwueDLHx

O-curry😎🇧🇷🇧🇷 @m1014lethal Argentina to Germany right now Argentina to Germany right now https://t.co/yAttQi1vXS

Toby French @TwoFaceToby

#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 Japan cooking Germany like a Frankfurter sausage. This is what I live for. Japan cooking Germany like a Frankfurter sausage. This is what I live for.#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022

🦍 @Katlego_Bortes Let's hear what they'll say about Germany 🤣 football God's are amazing ek se. Let's hear what they'll say about Germany 🤣 football God's are amazing ek se.

Bruna Ciompi @BrunaCiompi @intrikitt Germany were winning when Muller and Gundogan were on the pitch. @intrikitt Germany were winning when Muller and Gundogan were on the pitch.

Tim Courtright @TCourt_10 Upset alert: Japan- 2 Germany- 1. The World Cup is nuts right now! Upsets are on the rise. Upset alert: Japan- 2 Germany- 1. The World Cup is nuts right now! Upsets are on the rise.

Brian @Bri_an8 @TheEuropeanLad They thought this was the Bundesliga @TheEuropeanLad They thought this was the Bundesliga 😭

J. @StonedBatxx @TheEuropeanLad This World Cup has already been incredible and we're just four days in @TheEuropeanLad This World Cup has already been incredible and we're just four days in

Germany coach Hansi Flick praised Thomas Muller ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany v Japan: Group E - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Germany coach Hansi Flick raved about superstar forward Thomas Muller ahead of his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Japan. Speaking to the DFB's World Cup edition journal, Flick said (via Bavarian Football Works):

“Thomas Müller is a good example of what I expect from the players and in the team, if a coach could carve himself a player: Thomas Müller would be the result. The overall package he offers is outstanding. Everyone can take an example from him and his attitude; Thomas is exceptional and very special in every respect. For the team, he has value beyond his athletic abilities.”

Flick complimented Muller's experience and his desire to learn every day:

“Thomas Müller brings what Jeff Bezos described as a ‘Day 1 mentality.’ The first day of falling in love, the first day at a new job, the first day at school, The trick is to retain the magic of the beginning. And Thomas exemplifies this every day."

He added:

"Of all the players in our squad, he’s been around the longest, he’s experienced a lot, and yet you can always sense with him that he’s on fire as if it were the first day.”

Germany will next take on Spain on November 27 in the FIFA World Cup.

