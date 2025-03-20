2026 FIFA World Cup: First non-host nation seals place at event before start of most teams' qualifying campaigns

Japan booked its place in the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada on Thursday, March 20, after a 2-0 win over Bahrain. The Asian powerhouses secured the win thanks to goals from Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada (66') and Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo (87').

Japan will participate in the tournament, featuring 48 teams, joining the three hosts after a dominant run in the AFC World Cup Qualification AFC 3rd round group C. The side has won six and drawn one of its seven games, scoring 24 and conceding two. They hold a nine-point and 22-goal difference advantage over second-placed Australia.

Only two teams qualify from the group of six. With Saudi Arabia on just six points, the East Asian giants are mathematically guaranteed a place in the North American-based tournament.

Japan has performed impressively at the tournament since co-hosting it with South Korea in 2002. The Asian side has qualified for the Round of 16 in the last four editions of the competition. They will be keen to continue their impressive performance when the competition kicks off on June 11 next year.

Diogo Dalot keen to help Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has revealed his desire to help Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup. The legendary forward is a national icon in his homeland. His exploits helped the Iberian nation to its first major international trophies, UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

However, they have never won a World Cup. In a recent interview, Dalot discussed his and his compatriots plans to help Ronaldo to even more international trophies, saying via Bein Sport:

"Obviously, it is difficult to find more adjectives to describe Cristiano. For me, and I believe for others too, it is a huge privilege to continue having him in the national team, to share moments and to soak up the experience of his career. There is this energy of wanting to see him win big competitions for Portugal."

The Manchester United defender concluded:

"The love he has shown throughout his career cannot be questioned and, for us - using that as an example - it would be a beautiful story to see him win as many competitions as possible for Portugal. I believe that every player wants that."

Diogo Dalot has played 4098 minutes across 61 games with the legendary forward for Manchester United and the Portuguese national team, combining for one goal. They face Denmark in the first leg of the quarterfinal of the UEFA Nations League at Parken on Thursday.

