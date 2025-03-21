2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: England debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly scores first goal for Three Lions under Thomas Tuchel

Myles Lewis-Skelly marked his England bow by netting the first goal for the Three Lions against Albania in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The 18-year-old Arsenal teenager has become the youngest player to score on his senior England debut, taking that honor from Marcus Rashford.

The breakthrough arrived in the 20th minute at Wembley. Jude Bellingham surged through midfield and threaded a perfectly weighted pass into the Albanian backline. Lewis-Skelly timed his run to perfection as he calmly slotted the ball through the legs of Thomas Strakosha.

It was a composed finish that belied his years, and the left-back celebrated with a knee slide to the delight of the home crowd at Wembley.

The game was the start of Thomas Tuchel’s time as England manager, and he will be pleased with Lewis-Skelly's debut goal.

Thomas Tuchel demands fearless football from England

Thomas Tuchel has called on England to adopt “a hunger to win” instead of “a fear to lose” attitude ahead of his first game in charge of the national team. The Three Lions have kicked off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Albania at Wembley.

Tuchel, who succeeded Gareth Southgate in January, said he did not approve of the conservative tendencies he observed in England at Euro 2024. Speaking in the press conference, he explained (via BBC):

"I've heard a lot that it's a heavy shirt. It is in fact not. But I know what the players mean. Watching the Euros, I felt tension and pressure on the shoulders of the players and they were playing not to lose."

"I want us to play with excitement and the hunger and desire to win...and the acceptance of failure is part of it, especially in football," he added.

Under Southgate, the Three Lions made the finals of two consecutive European Championships, but his tactics have frequently been described as overly conservative.

Captain Harry Kane has also pushed for them to win a trophy, adding (via BBC):

"Early on in Gareth's reign, we spoke about getting to semi-finals, getting to finals, and keep repeating that. We are kind of at that stage now and now it's about winning something."

Tuchel has wasted no time reshaping the squad. Marcus Rashford has returned due to a successful loan stint with Aston Villa, and there is also a recall for veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson. Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle defender Dan Burn were called up for the first time and have made their debuts in the Albania clash.

