23-year-old star becomes second Arsenal player to pull out of international duties after falling ill

After falling ill in the Netherlands squad, Jurrien Timber has since pulled out of international duty this week, becoming the second Arsenal player to withdraw. The 23-year-old defender had been in line to start in their UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg against Spain at De Kuip, but was forced out by a sudden illness.

Timber’s absence was sorely felt as the Dutch settled for a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam. Manager Ronald Koeman would have hoped Timber would be available for the return leg in Valencia, especially with starting left-back Jorrel Hato sent off late in the game.

However, the Dutch FA (via GOAL) has confirmed Timber has failed to recover, ruling him out for the rest of the international break. Aston Villa full-back Ian Maatsen has since been called up as cover.

Arsenal's monitoring of this injury is not the only concern surrounding the timing of Timber's setback. Riccardo Calafiori was substituted off due to injury during Italy’s 2-1 loss to Germany after falling awkwardly. He has re-joined the Gunners for further assessment.

With important matches on the horizon, starting with a Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid in early April, Mikel Arteta will be concerned about injuries. The Gunners will hope that both Timber and Calafiori will be fit in time for a pivotal stretch of their season.

Arsenal in discussions for free transfer of Jonathan David

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer (via CaughtOffside). The forward is in the final six months of his deal and is expected to be on the move.

The Gunners are in the market for a priority goal-getter and the 25-year-old has emerged as an ideal solution, given their goal-scoring struggles. Mikel Arteta’s team has been heavily dependent on midfield goals and the need for a finisher has been obvious.

Arsenal have looked at other forwards like Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko but those would command sizeable transfer fees. In comparison, David makes sense financially, giving the club more funds to use in other areas but still upgrading their attack.

Other interested parties include Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Barcelona, with the player reportedly favoring a move to Spain. But the Gunners' project and their ascending status under Arteta may be persuasive.

