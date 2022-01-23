24-year-old Portuguese star puts contract talks on hold amid Arsenal interest: Reports

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has reportedly put contract talks with French club Lille on hold. The 24-year-old has attracted interest from Arsenal and AC Milan in recent months and is therefore considering his future with the Ligue 1 side.

According to Sportitalia, Renato Sanches is keen to join one of Europe's top clubs in the near future. The midfielder's current contract with Lille is set to expire in the summer of 2023. This could force the French club to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old caught the attention of quite a few of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Portugal at Euro 2020. Sanches added energy, tenacity and composure to Portugal's midfield.

Arsenal are keen to add a box-to-box midfielder to their squad to partner Thomas Partey in the center of the park. Mikel Arteta has reportedly grown frustrated with the inconsistent performance of Granit Xhaka and is therefore keen to sign a top-quality midfielder.

AC Milan have also entered the race to sign Sanches. The Italian side are believed to be on good terms with Lille and are currently negotiating a move for Dutch defender Svet Botman.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Renato Sanches puts contract talks on hold as Arsenal show transfer interest mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Renato Sanches puts contract talks on hold as Arsenal show transfer interest mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/RgMHaIogVh

Renato Sanches rose to prominence following his performances for Portugal at Euro 2016. He helped his country win the tournament and earned himself a move to Bayern Munich from Benfica that summer.

Sanches, however, struggled to settle at Bayern Munich. He was sent out on loan to Swansea City for the 2017-18 campaign. The midfielder struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.

He returned to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018, and had to make do with a bit-role at the club during the 2018-19 campaign. Sanches sought a move away from the German club in the summer of 2019 in a bid to rejuvenate his career.

He joined Lille from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €25 million. The Portugal international helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title last season. He made 29 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal.

According to transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla, Sanches 'feels ready for a new chapter in his career'.

Renato Sanches could prefer a move to Arsenal over AC Milan

Lille OSC v RB Salzburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

AC Milan are currently sitting in second-place in the Serie A table, five points behind league leaders Inter Milan. The Italian club are keen to bolster their squad during the ongoing transfer window to mount a serious title challenge.

Despite AC Milan's resurgence in recent years, Renato Sanches could prefer a move to Arsenal over AC Milan. The midfielder endured a torrid time during his season-long loan spell with Swansea City. He could feel like he has a point to prove in England and therefore join Arsenal.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta's side have shown signs of improvement this season. The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League last season, but are in the race for a place in the top-four this term.

Also Read Article Continues below

Renato Sanches' pace, physicality, work-rate, and defensive capabilities make him the ideal transfer target for Arsenal.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava