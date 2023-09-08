25-year-old player who left Manchester United as free agent joins Championship club

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has completed a permanent switch to Championship outfit Ipswich Town on a free transfer. The centre-back moved to Portman Road after spending time training with the club over the past week.

A Manchester United player since the age of eight, Tuanzebe made his senior debut for the Red Devils in January 2017. Two years later, he became the side's youngest captain in over 30 years as he donned the armband in an EFL Cup game.

The 25-year-old was allowed to leave when his contract expired in the summer, making him a free agent. His senior experience at Old Trafford was limited to 37 appearances, and he spent time on loan at Napoli, Aston Villa, and Stoke City.

Tuanzebe opted to join Ipswich Town after training with the club for a week and speaking to manager Kieran McKenna.

“I had conversations with the manager earlier in the summer, having worked with him previously, and it’s great to have a familiar face. Knowing the calibre of coach he is, it was a good decision to come here because I know the standards he has and how thorough he is," Tuanzebe said (via itfc.co.uk).

McKenna was impressed with the defender and spoke glowingly about him and what he would bring to their team.

“He’s a defender with a lot of experience and pedigree at a young age and a lot of qualities as a player and as a person. He’s fast, strong in one-on-one situations, is a good communicator and carries the ball well. We think he will bring a lot to the team and to the Club," McKenna said.

Ipswich Town have signed the former Manchester United man on a one-year deal with the option of another year. The side are currently second in the Championship with four wins and a defeat in their opening five games.

Manchester United allowed a good number of academy graduates to leave the club this summer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not one to keep players around unnecessarily, and he showed that this summer. He sanctioned the permanent and temporary moves of many academy graduates who did not fit into his style.

Players such as Brandon Williams, Marc Jurado, and Alvaro Fernandez were allowed to leave on loan. Others like Tuanzebe, Dean Henderson, Anthony Elanga, Matej Kovar, Teden Mengi, and Zidane Iqbal were sold permanently this summer.

Tuanzebe will find a familiar face at Portman Road in Red Devils' left-back Williams, who is on loan at the club. The left-back has appeared three times for the club this season.