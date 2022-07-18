25-year-old Premier League star has full focus on current club amid Manchester United interest: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with an exit from the club this summer, with Manchester United emerging as one of his suitors. However, he is reportedly paying little heed to the rumors of a big move circling around him and is focussed on doing well at Molineux.

TalkSPORT host Alex Crook (via Express) had earlier revealed that Youri Tielemans and Neves are both on Manchester United's radar.

The Red Devils could pursue a move for Neves if they fail to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, a saga that seems to have no end. It's been nearly two months since the Red Devils first made contact with Barcelona and the deal is yet to get across the line.

The Wolves midfielder has currently been training with the squad in Alicante on their pre-season tour. When asked about the camp, the Manchester United-linked player said, via the Daily Mirror:

“It’s pre-season, we are used to it. We need to get back to our best form to be a 100 per cent in August and we are looking to that. It’s pre-season, we are used to it. We need to get back to our best form to be a 100 per cent in August and we are looking to that."

Next week, the West Midlands club will play a friendly game in Spain and Neves is excited for some on-field action in the company of Wolves' supporters. He added:

“Since my first pre-season here in Austria I was surprised by how many fans we had there, so it’s not a surprise for me anymore, but it’s always good to have them watch us play and we will try to do our best for them.”

The 25-year-old is valued at €40 million and is definitely a great alternative to Manchester United's priority, De Jong. He won't need any time to adjust to the English top-flight and could become a popular figure at Old Trafford from the get go.

Neves has made 142 appearances for the Molineux outfit in the Premier League so far and has contributed 15 goals and seven assists as well. His current contract with Wolves will expire in 2024.

Journalist suggests Leicester City midfielder could choose Arsenal above Manchester United

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal are the preferred destination for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The midfielder is expected to be on a move this summer with the Gunners having a long-standing interest in him. As mentioned earlier, he is on Manchester United's transfer list as well.

However, Jacobs stated that Tielemans has always considered Arsenal ideal for him. The 25-year-old Belgian has been looking for an opportunity to sign for them for almost two transfer windows.

The north London club, however, are yet to register an official bid for him. This could encourage Manchester United to attempt to bring the player to Old Trafford.

