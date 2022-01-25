26-year-old forward prefers Barcelona move despite interest from Premier League side: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore is reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona. The 26-year-old has received interest from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur but reportedly prefers a move to Camp Nou.

According to Sport, Adama Traore's agent Jorge Mendes has offered Barcelona the chance to sign the winger. The club have reportedly identified the need for an explosive winger and could therefore look into the option of signing the Spain international.

Furthermore, Barcelona are bracing themselves for the potential exit of French winger Ousmane Dembele next summer. The 24-year-old's current contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club.

Dembele is widely expected to run down his contract with the La Liga giants and become a free agent next summer. Barcelona will therefore look to sign a replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund star if he leaves the club at the end of the season.

Adama Traore rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before making his senior debut for the club during the 2013-14 season. After failing to become a regular member of the Catalan giants' first-team, he joined Premier League side Aston Villa in 2016.

Adama Traore has risen to prominence during his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He joined the club in the summer of 2018, and has gone on to make 154 appearances for the club. The 26-year-old has scored eleven goals and provided eighteen assists in all competitions for Wolves.

The winger has been heavily criticized for his lack of output and composure in front of goal. Traore is, however, widely considered one of the fastest footballers on the planet. His dribbling, speed, and strength make him a potential transfer target for Barcelona.

Barcelona have added Spanish forward Ferran Torres to their ranks during the ongoing transfer window. Xavi Hernandez is, however, keen to sign a No.9, and a winger to his squad during the next two transfer windows. Wolves are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of €20 million for Adama Traore.

Barcelona could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Traore's signature. Reports have suggested Antonio Conte's side have enquired about the availability of the Wolves winger. Traore, however, is believed to prefer a move back to Barcelona over a transfer to Tottenham.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona have had talks with Adama Traoré this month. Barça have his name on the table for weeks now because he's an explosive winger on the market for a reasonable price. For now however, the priority remains a striker. [sport] Barcelona have had talks with Adama Traoré this month. Barça have his name on the table for weeks now because he's an explosive winger on the market for a reasonable price. For now however, the priority remains a striker. [sport]

Adama Traore's lack of productivity and inconsistency could be a source of concern for Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Despite being considered a massive talent, Adama Traore's lack of productivity and goals during his time with Wolves could be a source of concern for Barcelona. Traore has managed to score just one goal in 23 appearances for Bruno Lage's side this season in all competitions.

Barcelona have made a number of mistakes in the transfer market in recent years. The likes of Luuk de Jong, Martin Braithwaite and Miralem Pjanic have endured torrid times at the Camp Nou since joining the club.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona could replace Ousmane Dembélé with Adama Traoré. Joan Laporta has already contacted Traoré's agent Jorge Mendes and the transfer wouldn't be expensive, as Francisco Trincão could be included in the deal.



(Source: SPORT) Barcelona could replace Ousmane Dembélé with Adama Traoré. Joan Laporta has already contacted Traoré's agent Jorge Mendes and the transfer wouldn't be expensive, as Francisco Trincão could be included in the deal.(Source: SPORT) 🚨 Barcelona could replace Ousmane Dembélé with Adama Traoré. Joan Laporta has already contacted Traoré's agent Jorge Mendes and the transfer wouldn't be expensive, as Francisco Trincão could be included in the deal.(Source: SPORT) https://t.co/nii16njGNX

Also Read Article Continues below

The Catalan giants will therefore be keen to avoid making similar mistakes in the upcoming transfer window. Barcelona could therefore cool their interest in Adama Traore. According to El Nacional, the La Liga club are interested in signing Dani Olmo. The RB Leipzig forward is considered as one of the top talents in the Bundesliga.

Edited by Arnav