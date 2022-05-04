28-year-old attacker could stay at Barcelona if they fail to sign Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Memphis Depay will reportedly remain at Barcelona if the club's quest to sign Robert Lewandowski fails. The Blaugrana are in the market for a world-class center-forward and Lewandowski is reportedly on their radar.

The Poland international has just over a year left on his current deal with Bayern Munich and is yet to reach an agreement, leaving the door open for a marquee departure.

However, Barcelona are making alternative plans and Memphis Depay could remain on the books at Camp Nou if a move for Lewandowski fails.

According to a report by AS, the Netherlands international is keen to remain with the Catalans and the club's hierarchy have been impressed with his output.

The former Manchester United man signed a two-year deal with the club that is set to expire in 2023 and Barcelona might be tempted to cash out on him rather than lose him for free.

Memphis Depay has impressed at Camp Nou this term and is the club's highest goalscorer in all competitions with 12 goals.

Do Barcelona need another center-forward?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has led the line impressively for Barca

Barcelona's links with Robert Lewandowski are not concrete and no official statement has been issued towards that effect yet.

The Pole's quality is not in doubt but it is hard to see how he would fit into Xavi's fluid system that requires interchanging positions between the forwards.

Robert Lewandowski is an excellent finisher whose best attributes come in the box, but his build-up play and technique outside the area is not on par with Xavi's style.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



🗣 "After three intense seasons without a break in the summer, I am happy that the coach backs my rest."

barca.link/VSNp50IZ0Ix Barça goalkeeper @mterstegen1 will not play the Nations League with Germany.🗣 "After three intense seasons without a break in the summer, I am happy that the coach backs my rest." Barça goalkeeper @mterstegen1 will not play the Nations League with Germany.🗣 "After three intense seasons without a break in the summer, I am happy that the coach backs my rest." barca.link/VSNp50IZ0Ix

Furthermore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has excelled since his arrival from Arsenal in January and still has a lot to offer at Camp Nou.

Ansu Fati is also an option to lead the attack, while Memphis Depay was deployed as a center-forward on several occasions while at Lyon.

In light of this, Barca might be better served by strengthening other areas of weakness in the squad rather than trying to augment their frontline.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar