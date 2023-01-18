3 Arsenal stars walking disciplinary tightrope ahead of Premier League clash against Manchester United

Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are walking a disciplinary tightrope as the mega Premier League clash against Manchester United nears.

The Gunners will take on the Red Devils on Sunday (January 22) at the Emirates . United are fourth in the standings and trail Arteta's side by none points after 18 games.

The aforementioned trio have four yellow cards apiece and are one card away from a one-game suspension. FA's guide on "Information for Players on Disciplinary Procedures" says that any player picking up five yellow cards before the first half of the campaign, which is the culmination of 19 games, will serve an automatic one-match ban.

Saliba has been looking at the ban since October when he picked up his fourth booking of the league season during a 1-0 win over Leeds United. Saka, meanwhile, picked up his fourth booking in the 4-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year's eve.

Magalhaes is the latest Arsenal player to join the list. He picked up his fourth booking in the second half of the 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on January 15.

The Gunners have 47 points from 18 league games. Manchester United are on 38 points having played the same number of games. Arteta's team will have redemption in mind when they take on Erik ten Hag's lot. The Red Devils handed the Gunners a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford, which is Arteta's side's only league loss this season.

Arsenal and Manchester United head into mega clash in red-hot form

Arsenal vs Manchester United has been one of the most crunch clashes in the Premier League since the days of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson. The game coming up on Sunday would be no exception.

Both teams will enter the contest in a great run of form. Arteta's team have won four of their last five league games. They have played some exquisite football this season.

Erik ten Hag's side, meanwhile, have won their last five league games and are on a nine-game winning streak across competitions. Something could give when the two lock horns this weekend.

