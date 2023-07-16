3 first-team stars left out of Arsenal’s US pre season tour, Partey and Smith Rowe to join squad later: Reports

Arsenal have announced their 27-man squad for the pre-season tour of the USA, with Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Cedric being left out entirely. Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe will reportedly join the side next week despite not having their names mentioned in the initial list (via Fabrizio Romano).

Pepe has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and spent the last season out on loan with OGC Nice. Since joining the north London outfit from Lille for the then club record fee (€80 million) in 2019, the winger has failed to establish himself.

Overall, the Ivory Coast international has made 112 appearances, scoring just 27 goals across all competitions. Arsenal could terminate the player's contract, which expires in 2024, this summer if required (via MSN).

Sambi Lokonga has also fallen out of favor after completing his move to the Emirates from RSC Anderlecht in 2021 for €17.5 million. The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he failed to make a mark.

Overall, the Belgium international managed just six starts in the Premier League for the Eagles.

Cedric, meanwhile, has fallen behind Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as far as choices for right-back are concerned. With Jurrien Timber completing his move to the Premier League outfit, Cedric is surplus to requirements.

The right-back also spent the second half of last season on loan with Fulham. Overall, the Portugal international has made just 59 appearances since first appearing on loan from Southampton in 2020.

Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga wishes for more game time

Arsenal have left behind Albert Sambi Lokonga from their squad for the pre-season tour of the USA. The midfielder is clearly not the finished product and was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace last season.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with a move away from the Emirates. Vincent Kompany's Burnley are interested in acquiring the services of the player (via The Sun).

Speaking in an interview about his future, Sambi Lokonga said (via Mirror):

"I will try to go somewhere where I can play so that’s the most important thing for me – to have some games and play game after game."

Lokonga has managed just 39 appearances after arriving in the Premier League in 2021.