"3 important points" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends social media message after Manchester United's 1-0 win against West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message on social media after Manchester United's hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win against West Ham United on Sunday (October 30).

The Red Devils took the lead in the 38th minute via Marcus Rashford and held onto it for the remainder of the game. Goalkeeper David de Gea was arguably United's best player on the night, making four saves against the Hammers.

His most notable moment came in the 84th minute when he got a right hand to Kurt Zouma's header. Ronaldo started and played the full 90 minutes against the Londoners.

This was his second game after being suspended by manager Erik ten Hag for prematurely leaving the stadium in the 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

After the win against West Ham, Ronaldo took to his Twitter account and wrote:

"3 important points [flex emoji] #WellDoneLads"

Prior to this game, the former Real Madrid superstar played in the 3-0 UEFA Europa League win against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday (October 27), where he scored a goal.

The win means Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table, just one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. The Magpies, however, have played 13 league games this campaign as compared to United's 12.

This was Ronaldo's third Premier League start this season. He has three goals and one assist in 14 games across competitions for the club under Ten Hag.

David Moyes claims draw vs Manchester United is an unfair result

West Ham manager David Moyes has claimed that his team deserved to get at least a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Manchester United have kept three consecutive home clean sheets for the first time since June 2020 Manchester United have kept three consecutive home clean sheets for the first time since June 2020 🔴 https://t.co/t6VTNaoXgI

The Hammers had several good chances to score but were kept at bay by De Gea and Co. Speaking after the full-time whistle, the former United manager told Sky Sports (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I thought the players did a great job and we didn't come away with anything when we deserved to come away with something. I don't think we could have done an awful lot more."

He continued:

"We maybe could have played better for a period in the first half, where I thought we turned the ball over too much and it was around about the period where United got their goal. I thought we gave the ball away too much, but I thought all the team played really well today."

West Ham are now 13th in the table with 14 points from 13 league matches.

Poll : 0 votes