3 key Barcelona stars set to be left out of squad to face Real Madrid due to injury concerns - Reports

On the eve of the first El Clasico of the season, FC Barcelona have been handed a major blow as a news report confirmed that three of their stars will have to sit out of the crucial clash against Real Madrid due to injury concerns.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, the trio of Frenkie De Jong, Jules Kounde, and Pedri have all been ruled out of Saturday's marquee matchup.

While all three of them returned to training, the reports suggest that they will achieve full fitness in time to make the cut for the El Clasico squad.

Frenkie picked up an ankle injury in the latter half of September and has been out of action since then. The Dutch midfielder was the likeliest of the three to be fit in time for the crucial showdown; however, the reports have suggested otherwise.

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde was injured earlier in the month, and his return to training was even a bit of a surprise. Quite like the French center-back, Spanish starlet Pedri has been ruled out.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha give the green light for El Clasico.

Forced to call up eight academy players for their UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, it's evident that Barcelona have been plagued by injuries.

But Xavi Hernandez's side will receive a major boost, as according to a report from RAC1, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been given the green light to participate in the El Clasico.

The 35-year-old forward hasn't been in action since the 1-0 UCL win at Porto, where he came off after injuring his ankle. Although the Blaugranas have continued to score goals in plenty in the absence of the Polish talisman, his return will be a major boost.

Lewandowski has a comprehensive record against Real Madrid, scoring seven times in 11 games across competitions. However, he has yet to score against Los Blancos in La Liga for Barcelona.