Champions Liverpool have had three players nominated in the shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Year award. Captain Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been nominated for the award. This comes after a season in which Liverpool finally broke a 30-year-long drought for a league title.

Champions Liverpool dominate Player of the Year award nominations

Alexander-Arnold, who has also been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award, had a stellar season for the champions. The right-back broke his own record for most assists by a defender in a single Premier League season. His 13 assists this season surpassed his tally of 12 from the 2018-19 season.

Mane, who scored 18 Premier League goals in the season, led the Reds' charge scoring a lot of important goals through the season. Most notable was his last-minute winner at Aston Villa, in addition to goals against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Henderson, who became the first Liverpool captain to lift the league title since Alan Hansen in 1990, was also the winner of the prestigious Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award. He won the accolade a couple of weeks ago.

Manchester City's sensational Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has also been nominated after a brilliant campaign. And he is thought to be the favourite to win. De Bruyne equalled Thierry Henry's long-standing record for the most assists (20) in a single Premier League season.

Jamie Vardy, the Premier League Golden Boot winner is also among the nominations. Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and former Liverpool striker Danny Ings complete the set.

Manchester United front three all nominated for Young Player of the Year

Martial and Rashford scored 17 Premier League goals each

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who scored 44 of Manchester United's 66 Premier League goals between them, have all been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award.

There is another Manchester United player in the running too. Dean Henderson, who was on loan at Sheffield United, has also been nominated in the shortlist.

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold should be the favourite to bag this award. We've seen the young full-back stretching his own limits already in terms of the attacking output from a full-back.

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish complete the nominations for Young Player of the Year award.

There were no real surprises in the nominations for the Manager of the Year award, as Chris Wilder, Frank Lampard, and Brendan Rodgers joined Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the shortlist.