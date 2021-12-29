3 Manchester United stars set to miss Premier League showdown against Burnley

Manchester United have confirmed that three first-team players will miss their Premier League game against Burnley. They are Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

United will take on Burnley on Thursday following their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Monday night. Victor Lindelof missed that trip to the Northeast after testing positive for COVID-19. The Swedish defender is expected to miss the Burnley game due to the same reason.

Meanwhile, Pogba continues to recover from a long-term thigh injury. The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the same while on international duty with France in November and has not featured for United since their 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

The last absentee for Manchester United is attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The 27-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season, and is suspended for one game.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick welcomed the return of defender Raphael Varane and forward Edinson Cavani in the last game. The latter scored on his return to first-team football, helping United salvage a point against Newcastle.

The game against Newcastle also saw midfielder Scott McTominay getting replaced 12 minutes before the final whistle after he felt some discomfort. However, the Scotsman could return to action against Burnley, as there is no news on how serious his knock is.

Manchester United will look to end 2021 on a high

The year has been a mixed bag for Manchester United. The Red Devils had some high moments this year. That include finishing second in the Premier League and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in the summer. However, there have been some dull moments as well.

United lost the 2020-21 Europa League final to Villarreal in a titanic penalty shootout after David De Gea missed his spot-kick. The Red Devils also made a poor start to their 2021-22 campaign, which saw the club sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Also Read Article Continues below

United will now look to end the year on a high under interim manager Rangnick. The Red Devils are unbeaten under the 63-year-old tactician. However, their performances haven't been convincing. Manchester United have secured a couple of 1-0 wins against Crystal Palace and Norwich City before getting a lacklustre 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Edited by Bhargav