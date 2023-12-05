"3 points please", "Masterclass incoming" - Arsenal fans excited to see two surprise names in starting XI against Luton Town

Arsenal fans are delighted to see Jakub Kiwior handed a rare start and are hopeful Kai Havertz continues his superb form against Luton Town tonight (December 5).

Mikel Arteta has named his starting lineup to face the Hatters at Kenilworth Road. David Raya starts in goal, with Ben White returning from injury at right-back. He joins William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Kiwior in defense.

Kiwior has lacked game time ever since joining Arsenal from Serie A side Spezia Calcio in January for a reported €25 million. The Polish defender has started two of five league games this season but gets his opportunity to impress tonight.

Meanwhile, Havertz continues in midfield, alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. The German has enjoyed a recent upturn in form, netting two goals in his last three outings across competitions.

Havertz popped up with a crucial winner in a 1-0 win against Brentford on November 25. He will be looking to add to his tally against a Luton side that sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Arteta has deployed his familiar front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli. Saka will be making his 200th appearance for the Gunners tonight.

Arsenal will look to continue their push for the title as they currently top the table. Arteta's men are two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool after 14 games played.

One fan urged the league leaders to get another win under the belt:

"3 points please."

Another fan is excited to see Havertz in action:

"Havertz masterclass incoming."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Arsenal's starting XI to face Luton:

Expand Tweet

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison names Declan Rice as the player he wishes didn't play for Arsenal

James Maddison locked horns with his England teammate earlier this season.

Tottenham Hotspur attacker James Maddison has already experienced the north London derby. He was provided two assists for Son Heung Min in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates in September.

Maddison played against his England teammate Rice, although the latter was forced off at half-time with an injury. The former Leicester City playmaker hates the fact that his compatriot plays for his north London rivals. He said (via football.london):

"Yeah, (he’s got everything). He’s technically really, really good. We do passing for England in training. He is a joke when it comes to low-cut passes, zingers. I think he’s a top, top player. I hate that he plays for Arsenal."

Rice, 24, joined the Gunners from West Ham United in the summer for a club-record £105 million. He's bedded into Arteta's midfield seamlessly, contributing two goals and two assists in 21 games across competitions.