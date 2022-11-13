3 Premier League clubs interested in signing 29-year-old Manchester United star - Reports 

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, as reported by Sport BIBLE, three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire lost his place as an undisputed starter for United after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for £56.7 million.

The Argentine has formed a solid partnership at the heart of the Red Devils' defense along with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

Maguire has seen his game time reduced. The England international has played only nine games for United so far this season, starting five of those. There have been rumors that Erik ten Hag wants the player gone by next season.

Leicester City and two other unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in the Manchester United defender.

The former Hull City defender joined United from the Foxes in 2019 for a fee of £80 million. He has made 153 appearances for the club since. However, he has often been subject to criticism from fans for his performances.

Maguire will be making the trip to Qatar with the England national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He remains an integral part of Gareth Southgate's squad.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said he is unfazed by criticism

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round.

While Harry Maguire has been the subject of constant criticism from the media and Manchester United fans, the player said that he is not too concerned about it.

In a recent interview with The Times, Maguire said:

“Even reaching the finals of the Euros and getting into the Team of the Tournament, I still didn’t really switch on to what was being said about me. I try my best to ignore what goes off on the outside world.”

The 29-year-old, however, acknowledged that it's easier for him to switch away from criticism than for his friends and family:

“They’re probably reading it a bit more than I am. And obviously people’s opinions probably affect them. No one likes being spoken about in a bad way. It’s just a human trait we all have.

"The bottomline is, when you’re in the spotlight, that’s going to happen. And I totally understand that. But when my family reads it, or things go to an extreme, then it’s probably tougher for them to understand.”

