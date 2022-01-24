3 Premier League clubs interested in signing Manchester United outcast: Reports

Three Premier League clubs are actively engaging Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek for a potential move in the winter transfer window.

According to Dutch news outlet Algemeen Dagblad, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old Dutch international who is desperately looking for more game time.

Reports claim Donny van de Beek's situation at Manchester United is becoming 'more and more hopeless' as he fails to find enough minutes on the pitch. The midfielder has been assured of more game time by Ralf Rangnick and advised to work hard during training sessions to fight for his place at the club. Van de Beek has recently completed his 50 appearances at Old Trafford since his arrival from Ajax in 2020.

Among the three clubs, Newcastle United are tipped to be in advanced talks with the player and his agent as they look to restructure their club after the arrival of new investors. However, Manchester United fans have been continuously demanding that the player should be given enough chances to prove himself or should be allowed to leave. Donny van de Beek has been deemed unfit for the system at Manchester United for his speed and strength.

Ralf Rangnick has answered questions over the future of the Dutch international and said the player wants to play more games as the 2022 FIFA World Cup inches closer. The German expressed that there is a lot of competition for Danny's position, hinting that the Dutch international should work hard and earn a place for himself.

In another exclusive report, ESPN claimed that former Red Devils manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer never really wanted to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax in 2020.

Manchester United win second highest points in EPL since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have secured their second highest points after Manchester City in the Premier League since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager. City manager Pep Guardiola has secured 25 points in the last nine games while Ralf Rangnick won 17 points in eight games, Jurgen Klopp has amassed 14 in seven games while Chelsea only managed to win 11 points in their last nine games.

Man United parted ways with former player and manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer and brought the German mastermind, Ralf Rangnick, as the director of football, with a six-month interim managerial role inserted into the contract. The Red Devils are currently on the fourth position of the table facing a stiff competition from Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham United for that spot.

