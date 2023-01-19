3 reasons behind Fulham's resurgence in the 2022-23 season

Premier League outfit Fulham has surprised football fans from across the globe with their current position in the league table. The Craven Cottage side did exceptionally well last season, scoring 100 goals and amassing 90 points in the Championship to gain promotion to the top flight.

Their highest finish in the Premier League came in the 2003-04 season, when they finished ninth, garnering 52 points. They are sixth in the table this season, with 31 points on the board above Chelsea and Liverpool.

Fulham's performances so far indicate not only that they can avoid relegation but possibly fight for a European place as well. A big reason behind this is their manager Marco Silva's impact on Fulham.

#3 The impact of Marco Silva on Fulham

The former Everton boss joined the Cottagers on a three-year contract in July 2021 after Fulham were relegated from the Premier League. By the end of the 2018-19 season, Silva's stock was sky-high as Everton finished eighth in the league.

He was sacked during the middle of the following season because his team failed to live up to expectations. He then signed a long-term contract with Fulham and has completely changed the team since then.

The signings made by him had a great impact on the team. It feels like there is real confidence in the team and they are prepared to take on anybody. His tactics have been nothing short of astonishing, just like his championship tenure in the 2021-22 season where Fulham bossed the league and earned promotion.

He mostly uses a 4-2-3-1 formation with Aleksandr Mitrovic up top. Throughout their attacking phases, the Lily Whites mostly depend upon Andreas Pereira's space-seeking abilities in the midfield region as well as the final third.

They try to utilize Mitrovic's aerial ability by providing him crosses from both flanks through Kebano and Tete. Mbabu also proved useful in this aspect as he recently provided an assist to Mitrovic for their late winner against Brentford.

Fulham have been solid defensively too, conceding 1.5 goals per game which is not bad for a newly promoted team. They play in a 4-4-1-1 formation during the defensive phases. The ability of the back four to step up at crucial moments has been an underrated feature of Fulham's campaign so far. If they fail to do so, they will always have Bernd Leno at the back.

#2 Mitrovic's sensational form

Mitrovic has always performed in the championship but has mostly failed to replicate his goalscoring form against better opponents. This season, he has answered his doubters by being at his best.

He has 11 goals this campaign and is the fourth-highest scorer in the Premier League this season. He has good technical and excellent ball-holding abilities. He's also a big threat in the air as he has won the most aerial duels in the league this season.

The burly Serbian has a big presence in the final third and makes life difficult for defenders. He also tracks back when the opponents have the ball to help his team out. If he keeps scoring at this rate, Fulham might end up snatching a Conference League spot.

#1 Phenomenal performances by the newly signed players

Fulham have brought in many new exciting players for their Premier League campaign which has proved to be extremely beneficial for the Cottagers. The likes of Ander Pereira, Palhinha, Willian, and Leno have added quality to the team

Pereira has five assists this season; the fourth-highest in the league. He has also created the most number of chances for Fulham this season. Willian is also having a good time at his new club after his transfer fee was considered too high by the fans. Leno has also been phenomenal for Fulham as he has shown his shot-stopping skills in important matches.

Fulham got Leno for a bargain, which looks like a steal considering his performances for them. He has been an important part of Marco Silva's plans as he provides his team with good build-up options.

He can also play as a sweeper-keeper. He lost his form at Arsenal but is now back to his best at Fulham. He will have to keep playing at the same level to help his club achieve new heights this season.

