"£35m might be the number" - Journalist says Dortmund have entered race to sign Arsenal and Liverpool target 

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Arsenal and Liverpool target Andre Trindade.

Apart from the three European giants, Fulham have also been linked with a move for the Brazilian defensive midfielder, who plays for Fluminense.

Andre, 22, recently won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense and has emerged as a hot prospect, wanted by top European clubs. Jacobs revealed he expects the midfielder to cost somewhere between £30 million-£35 million. Speaking about Trindade, Jacobs told GiveMeSport (via Rousing the Kop):

“I think that along with some of the clubs that you mentioned that are being linked, like for example Arsenal, we shouldn’t rule out Fulham either. And I’m also told that Dortmund have entered into the sort of mix in terms of looking at the player and scouting the player as well. And that’s all good news for Fluminense. Sources sort of say £30m/£35m might be the number."

Jacobs further went on to add that among Premier League clubs, Fulham are the team pushing the most to sign Trindade. He said:

“It’s a relatively open race at the moment, but I think out of the Premier League clubs, it is not necessarily your Tottenham Hotspur’s, Arsenal’s, even Liverpool’s that are pushing at the moment. I think of the teams in the Premier League, Fulham are probably the most active at the moment."

Trindade is contracted with Fluminense until the end of the 2025-26 season. He has made 163 appearances for the Brazilian club, recording 4 goals and 3 assists so far. He is defensively solid and comfortable with his weaker foot.

Andre made his Brazilian national team debut in a 4-2 friendly defeat against Senegal in June, coming on in the 74th minute after replacing Lucas Paqueta. He has made two national team appearances so far, with his second coming in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela. The game ended 1-1, with Andre coming on for the last 11 minutes of the game.

Arsenal could sell four players to fund a move for Liverpool fan Ivan Toney: Reports

Arsenal are weighing up a January move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has previously spoken about being a Liverpool fan. According to The Athletic, The Gunners could offload Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, and Thomas Partey to fund a move for Toney.

Toney is currently serving a suspension after being involved in a betting scandal. The Brentford striker is serving an eight month ban until January 2024 after pleading guilty to 232 breaches of FA's gambling rules. Toney was third-highest goalscorer in the 2022-23 Premier League season with 20 goals in 33 appearances, only behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Previously speaking about his fandom of the Reds, the Englishman said on The Diary of a CEO podcast:

"[I am] a Liverpool fan at heart."

According to The Athletic, Brentford value Toney at £100 million. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Arsenal might be able to strike a deal for £65 million to sign Toney.