“38 games, then I see where my team will be” - Thierry Henry insists he won’t get ‘carried away’ by Arsenal 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has insisted that he isn't getting too excited by his former team's chances of winning the Premier League just yet.

The Gunners, who haven't won a league title since the 2003-04 season, led the league table for a record 248 days last season. However, their wayward form towards the end of the season meant Manchester City lifted the league title by five points.

Arsenal are well and truly in the title race this season as well. Their 3-1 league win against Liverpool on February 4 led to jubilant scenes at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta and his players even attracted some criticism for their post-full-time celebrations, given the season still has a long way to go.

Arsenal, after all, shaved the gap between themselves and the league leaders to just two points with that win. Henry, however, isn't counting his chickens just yet and the Frenchman has stated that he will wait for the season to finish before giving a verdict.

Henry told TalkSPORT (h/t Metro):

"38 games, then I see where my team will be. I don’t get carried away or not. I just try to see, as a fan, where my team can get. That’s about it. I feel happy in a way, obviously, being on CBS and having that extra nervousness watching Arsenal because, before that, we obviously were not in the Champions League so I was kind of cool going into work.

"Now I’m a bit more stressed. Obviously we have to play against Porto and see what we can do, but my experience as a player is 38 games. Let’s see where you are and then we can talk."

Arsenal are currently third in the league with 49 points from 23 matches, trailing leaders Liverpool, who have played one more game, by five points.

Micah Richards believe Arsenal's title race rivals Manchester City are back to their best

Micah Richards has stated that Manchester City have regained their form after a slow start to the Premier League season.

Out of the 11 matches they played between gameweek seven to 17, City won just four times. However, they have now embarked on a six-game winning run in the league and trail Liverpool by two points with a game in hand.

Richards said, via the aforementioned source:

"‘In terms of where City are at now, I think they’re back to their best... I wouldn’t use the word “unstoppable”, but they look like they’re going into that mode where they go on a run for 15-20 games and I think they could do that."

City's latest game ended in a 2-0 Premier League win against Everton on Saturday (February 10). Liverpool also beat Burnley 3-1 on the same day while Arsenal will play on Sunday (February 11) against West Ham United at the London Stadium.