"38 and still shining," "Messi did this ages ago" - Fans react as incredible new Cristiano Ronaldo stat comes to light

Fans online have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo achieving the record of scoring more than 100 goals in three different decades since making his professional debut.

The Portuguese attacker made his senior debut in September 2002 for Sporting CP against Braga in the Primeira Liga. In August 2003, Ronaldo joined Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and the rest was history as he is now the highest goalscorer in the history of football.

With more than two decades of experience, the former Real Madrid forward is still breaking records with his national team at the age of 38. With a brace against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cristiano Ronaldo became the sixth player to score more than 100 goals in three different decades.

This incredible peak had already been reached by Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Pele, Romario, and Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese attacker's new record received mixed reactions from the world of football. A few supporters lauded Ronaldo for achieving the rare distinction while some fans compared the Al-Nassr star with Lionel Messi, who has already reached the milestone.

"38 and still shining," one fan tweeted.

"Messi did this ages ago," another one wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to the post announcing Ronaldo's feat from ESPN FC:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Portugal secured a spot in the 2024 UEFA Euros after they defeated Slovakia 3-2 on Saturday (October 14). After helping the Selecao das Quinas defeat Slovakia by scoring twice, Ronaldo completed another brace against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday (October 17).

Manchester United legend lauds Cristiano Ronaldo for overtaking Erling Haaland as the top goalscorer of 2023

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after he overtook Erling Haaland to become the top goalscorer of 2023. Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

With the brace, the Portuguese attacker completed 40 goals in 2023, which is one more than Erling Haaland's goal count (39) and five more than Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe's total strikes (35). Rio Ferdinand wrote on Instagram:

"Cristiano in 2023: 43 games, 40 goals, nine assists. He's now the year's top scorer worldwide, overtaking Erling Haaland (39) and Kylian Mbappe (35)."

Cristiano Ronaldo will be heading back to Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr will lock horns against Damac on Saturday (October 21) at the King Saud University Stadium. The Portuguese attacker is currently the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 10 goals and also the joint top assist provider with Mourad Batna and Alvaro Medran (5).