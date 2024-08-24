“39 y/o Ronaldo would’ve helped this team more”, “Wouldn’t start for Iraq” - Fans slam Manchester United star after 2-1 loss to Brighton 

Fans think Cristiano Ronaldo would be more influential than Marcus Rashford after his haphazard performance in Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Brighton today (August 24). The English forward continues to struggle after a 2023-24 season to forget.

Rashford lasted 65 minutes before being hooked for Alejandro Garnacho, who immediately provided more of a threat on the left. The Argentine looked to have netted in the 72nd minute but an offside Joshua Zirkzee had got a knee on the ball on the line.

Erik ten Hag's decision to start Rashford was met with disapproval because of England international's lack of form. He failed to repay his manager's faith in him, failing to manage a single shot and winning two of five ground duels.

Brighton & Hove Albion took the lead through Danny Welbeck in the 32nd minute, and he bagged his 100th career goal against his former club. The Red Devils hit back through Amad Diallo's deflected 60th-minute strike.

Manchester United's defensive calamity ensued late on, allowing Joao Pedro to net a 90+5th-minute winner. It was a nightmare end to a game where Ten Hag's side arguably deserved a point.

Rashford continues to draw the ire of fans, and his latest outing has fans questioning his continued starting role. One fan even made a comparison between him and the aging but ever-prolific Ronaldo:

"39 y/o Ronaldo would've helped this team more than Rashford has done since last season. Despite all the hatred Cris gets, he's still better than all attackers combined. Shows the level."

Another fan mocked Rashford by suggesting he's lucky to start:

"Rashford wouldn't start for Iraq."

More fans criticized the under-fire Manchester United star on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan gave a grim verdict of the Englishman:

"Rashford might as well retire from football at this point. Shite."

Another fan shared those sentiments:

"Marcus Rashford watches the entire team literally dashing back to defend then simply looks down and walks along. But calling him out is termed "agenda".

A United youth academy transfer insider has lost faith in Rashford:

"I refuse to be gaslit about Marcus Rashford anymore. He’s done nothing in the last year to warrant a starting position in this side. Let him fight to reclaim his position rather than shoehorning him into the starting eleven despite offering nothing of any real value."

One fan dubbed him:

"Rashford is one of the worst footballers to ever play for my club."

Another fan joked:

"People are very harsh on Rashford, all he needs is a good coach that will advise him to retire."

One fan doesn't want another disappointing Rashford season:

"Can't deal with another season of how shite Rashford is."

Another fan thinks Manchester United are better without him:

"This team definitely plays better without Rashford."

One fan alluded to Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler's age in comparison with Rashford:

"Brighton's manager is 31, just 4 years older than United's perpetual youth prospect, Rashford who is still undergoing improvement and development under Ruud Van Nilsterooy."

Rene Meulensteen told Manchester United's Marcus Rashford to use Cristiano Ronaldo as a role model

Marcus Rashford kept Cristiano Ronaldo out of the team (Image - Getty)

Rashford spent just short of 18 months playing alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United from 2021 to 2022. The duo were tussling for the main forward's role at Old Trafford after Ten Hag arrived in the summer of 2022.

Ronaldo left after becoming disgruntled with life playing second fiddle to Rashford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was handed a bench role for the first time in his illustrious career.

Rene Meulensteen had previously told a young Rashford to use the iconic forward as an example. The former Red Devils assistant coach felt he had a similar mindset to be the best. He said in 2019, when the Englishman was on the rise (via GOAL):

“In many ways, Cristiano is unique because he had such huge belief in his own ability. But I do think that Marcus Rashford has got a similar mindset to be the best player he can – and I think he should use Cristiano as his role model."

Rashford's confidence has seemingly dropped since an outstanding 2022-23 season. He lacked form throughout last season, and there are question marks over his starting role and perhaps his future at Manchester United.

