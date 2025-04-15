4 key Real Madrid stars set to miss second leg of UCL Q/F against Arsenal

Real Madrid will be without four of first-team regulars for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Already 3-0 down from the first leg in north London, the Spanish giants need a dramatic comeback, but have to do so with several injured players.
Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and left-back Ferland Mendy have failed to recover in time and will be absent for the midweek contest. Lunin remains with a calf problem, and Mendy has missed the last five matches due to a hamstring problem. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are also out as they continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.
With Mendy out, Fran Garcia is the only fit left-back available, and Lucas Vazquez probably fills in at right-back in Carvajal’s absence. Eduardo Camavinga, on the other hand, is suspended after his late red in the first leg at the Emirates. In better news, Thibaut Courtois is fit and has returned to action in the past few games, and is expected to start in goal.
Carlo Ancelotti’s team has plenty of ground to make up, and their squad should provide some hope ahead of what could be one of the great European comebacks.
Real Madrid aim for another Bernabeu miracle against Arsenal
Real Madrid have their work cut out on Wednesday night (April 16) as they seek to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants were outclassed during the first game at the Emirates Stadium, with Declan Rice converting two spectacular free kicks.
Mikel Merino scored a third to put the Premier League outfit in control, ahead of the second leg. Even with the steep incline, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has faith in his squad’s capacity to mount another last-gasp reversal. He said to the press (via SuperSport):
"The Bernabeu has magic, everyone knows it's a special atmosphere... Madrid have the resources to turn this tie around. We have the quality, the commitment, the experience, the fans. The resources are there and now it's time to make the best of it...
"(Games at the Bernabeu) are very important because the boost from the fans has helped us a lot..."
Real Madrid have a penchant for salvaging ties in this competition, most memorably at home in recent years. Arsenal, meanwhile, are seeking their first semifinal appearance since 2009, and they will need focus and discipline when they face Madrid on their capital city turf.