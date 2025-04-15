4 key Real Madrid stars set to miss second leg of UCL Q/F against Arsenal

Real Madrid will be without four of first-team regulars for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Already 3-0 down from the first leg in north London, the Spanish giants need a dramatic comeback, but have to do so with several injured players.

Ad

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and left-back Ferland Mendy have failed to recover in time and will be absent for the midweek contest. Lunin remains with a calf problem, and Mendy has missed the last five matches due to a hamstring problem. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are also out as they continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.

With Mendy out, Fran Garcia is the only fit left-back available, and Lucas Vazquez probably fills in at right-back in Carvajal’s absence. Eduardo Camavinga, on the other hand, is suspended after his late red in the first leg at the Emirates. In better news, Thibaut Courtois is fit and has returned to action in the past few games, and is expected to start in goal.

Ad

Trending

Carlo Ancelotti’s team has plenty of ground to make up, and their squad should provide some hope ahead of what could be one of the great European comebacks.

Real Madrid aim for another Bernabeu miracle against Arsenal

Real Madrid have their work cut out on Wednesday night (April 16) as they seek to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants were outclassed during the first game at the Emirates Stadium, with Declan Rice converting two spectacular free kicks.

Ad

Mikel Merino scored a third to put the Premier League outfit in control, ahead of the second leg. Even with the steep incline, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has faith in his squad’s capacity to mount another last-gasp reversal. He said to the press (via SuperSport):

"The Bernabeu has magic, everyone knows it's a special atmosphere... Madrid have the resources to turn this tie around. We have the quality, the commitment, the experience, the fans. The resources are there and now it's time to make the best of it...

Ad

"(Games at the Bernabeu) are very important because the boost from the fans has helped us a lot..."

Real Madrid have a penchant for salvaging ties in this competition, most memorably at home in recent years. Arsenal, meanwhile, are seeking their first semifinal appearance since 2009, and they will need focus and discipline when they face Madrid on their capital city turf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More