"4 legends, 24 Champions" - Sergio Ramos sends message to 4 former Real Madrid teammates as Los Blancos win 15th UCL

Sergio Ramos has sent a message to his former Real Madrid teammates after Los Blancos became 15-time UEFA Champions League winners.

Carlo Ancelotti's side defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley on June 1 in the final. Dani Carvajal (74') and Vinicius Junior (83') were on the scoresheet to win it late for the Madrid giants.

Players like Carvajal, Luka Modric, and Nacho have now won the competition six times with the club. Toni Kroos also won his career sixth UCL, five with Los Merengues and one with Bayern Munich.

Sergio Ramos reacted to his former club's triumph. The ex-Real Madrid and Spain captain posted a photo of Kroos, Nacho, Modric, and Carvajal together, writing:

"4 legends, 24 champions. Congratulations, Bicharracosss!!"

Borussia Dortmund looked like the more threatening side for the majority of the game. However, Ancelotti's side showed their championship mettle. They absorbed what Dortmund had to offer.

Los Blancos then struck twice in quick succession to make things a formality. After Carvajal's header from a corner, Vinicius scored from a Dortmund error.

Real Madrid have now won six UCLs in the last 10 years

Real Madrid won their ninth UEFA Champions League in 2001-02. However, they reached the final next in 2013-14. It looked like the 10th slipping away from them in 2014 before Sergio Ramos scored an injury-time equalizer.

They eventually beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 that year and now they have won six out of the last 10 UCLs. Los Blancos won three back-to-back titles between 2016 and 2018.

Dani Carvajal is the only player to have started all six of the last six UCL finals for the club. His bulging trophy cabinet continues to grow. Ancelotti's side added another feather to their cap with the win at Wembley. They finish the season with La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, and the Champions League.