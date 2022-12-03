Argentina star Lionel Messi could break a few records at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ahead of his team's knockout game against Australia tonight (December 3).

The Albiceleste won Group C to reach the Round of 16, where they will face the Socceroos in Al-Rayyan for a place in the quarterfinals. At 35, this could be Messi's last appearance in the competition, and he has already reached a few milestones.

With his assist for Enzo Fernandez against Mexico, the PSG ace became the first player to provide an assist in five editions of the World Cup. Having also scored earlier on in the game, he became the oldest player to score and assist in a World Cup match.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi is now the youngest and oldest player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game 🤯 Lionel Messi is now the youngest and oldest player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game 🤯 https://t.co/ERuWwolj1B

For the record, Messi is the youngest to achieve the feat, having been on target against Serbia in the 2006 edition and also bagging an assist in the same game at the age of just 18.

Against Poland, Messi made his 22nd World Cup appearance, surpassing Diego Maradona's record for most games played in the competition for Argentina. Going forward, he could add a few more feathers to his cap.

Messi could equal former Germany international Lothar Matthaus' record of 25 appearances at the World Cup but will have to reach the semifinals for that. Making the final will make the record his own.

Another record he could break by reaching the final is Diego Maradona's milestone of captaining Argentina in 17 World Cup games; Messi is currently on 14.

In terms of goals scored for the Albiceleste in the competition, Gabriel Batistuta leads the way with ten. With eight in the bag, Messi needs three more to surpass Batigol's tally and become their most prolific marksman at the World Cup.

Finally, the former Barcelona ace could also become his team's highest assist-maker by adding three assists to surpass Maradona's record of eight.

Argentina take on Australia in Round of 16 today

Argentina recovered from their shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener to beat Mexico and Poland in their next two games to comfortably win Group C for a place in the last 16. Their reward is a clash against Australia, who reached the knockouts of the competition for the first time since 2006.

Messi and co. are the overwhelming favourites to beat the Socceroos and reach the quartertfinals, but stranger things have happened in this edition.

