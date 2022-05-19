"40 yards away or 20, he just whacks it" - Aaron Ramsdale says 22-year-old has the most powerful shot at Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes full-back Nuno Tavares has the most powerful shot among members of the Gunners' squad.

The north London outfit have several clean strikers of the ball, with Granit Xhaka in particular having blasted a few long-rangers during his stint at the Emirates. However, Ramsdale has revealed that 22-year-old Tavares has an incredible shot on him, regardless of the distance he shoots from.

The English custodian said in a video on F2's YouTube channel when asked who has the most powerful shot in his team (as quoted by football.london):

“Tavares, wow. Right foot, left foot, 40 yards away or 20, he just whacks it.”

However, the Portuguese defender's striking ability hasn't really come to the fore this season. Tavares has scored just once in 27 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal since arriving last summer. His only goal was crucial, though, as it came against rivals Manchester United in a 3-1 win.

Tavares has endured a tough debut campaign with the Gunners, having started just 16 games in all competitions this term. The young left-back was expected to fill in for Kieran Tierney, who has suffered from injuries once again this season.

However, Tavares has struggled to bring in the same dynamism as his Scottish teammate on both ends of the pitch.

Arsenal look to close out the season on a high

Arsenal will host Everton at the Emirates for their final match of the 2021-22 season on Sunday, May 22. The Toffees are embroiled in a relegation battle and are currently 16th in the Premier League standings, just two points clear of the drop.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will need a victory to keep their extremely minor chances of a top-four finish alive, though it no longer lies in their hands alone. Arteta's side are currently two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game to play and are also well behind on goal difference.

Spurs will travel to already-relegated Norwich City for their final match and will qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League with a win. Antonio Conte's side will be fancied to come away from Carrow Road with a win as they are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak.

All Arsenal can do is win their match against Everton and hope Norwich do the unthinkable.

